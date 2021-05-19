Hatton student awarded 2 National FFA scholarships

A Hatton High senior was one of three Alabama recipients to be awarded scholarships from the National FFA organization this week.
LeAnne Pace, who graduates at Hatton school this May, is the recipient of two scholarships from the organization. She was awarded the Syngenta Accelerating a Generation scholarship and the America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders scholarship.
FFA awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships to 974 recipients thanks to the generosity of 309 sponsors and donors, according to the organization. The highly competitive scholarship, which required farmer and agricultural advisor endorsements and an essay during the application process, saw more than 4,656 students apply online this year.
Students are selected based on their involvement with FFA, work experience, supervised agricultural experience, community service, leadership skills, academics and financial need.
Pace has been involved with the Hatton FFA Chapter for six years and has served as her chapter’s reporter and vice president. For the past two years, Pace has served as president. She has participated in annual community service projects and competed with several teams including land judging, livestock, equine and quiz bowl teams.
Pace plans to pursue a degree in Environmental Science and will attend Auburn University this fall.
In her scholarship essay, Pace vowed to follow the FFA motto—Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.
This year marks 37 years of the FFA scholarship program, which began with 16 scholarships offered in 1984. The National FFA organization has since awarded more than $50 million in scholarship funds.
