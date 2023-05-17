Local schools headed to DC for American Rocketry Challenge

Sam Cross (left) wires the rocket before launch while Patrick Graham assists. Cross and Graham are seniors at Lawrence County High School. [AUDREY JOHNSON/Special to The Advertiser]

Two Lawrence County High School seniors launched rockets into a cloudless sky in Moulton to prepare for the American Rocketry Challenge — a national competition for students hosted in Washington, D.C., this Saturday.

The students, Sam Cross and Patrick Graham, built rockets that measured 2 feet tall. Each rocket must carry an egg as its payload, reach an altitude around 850 feet and stay airborne for 42 to 45 seconds. It must separate into two parts that each parachute safely to the ground — without breaking the egg.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.