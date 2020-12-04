Moulton crash causes traffic delays along AL-157; no injuries reported

All lanes at the Alabama 157 and Alabama 24 intersection in Moulton have been reopened following a commercial vehicle accident early Friday.
All north and southbound lanes on AL-157, as well as eastbound AL-24 lanes, were shut down at the intersection after the two-vehicle crash was reported around 6:30 a.m., according to Moulton Fire Chief Ryan Jolly.
He said the roadway was cleared by 10:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
