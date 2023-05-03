A man from Town Creek and his female companion were arrested by Moulton police officers on drug charges Monday, April 24. The arrests occurred during a traffic stop in downtown Moulton. Alan Berryman Briscoe and April Marie Beaver were both charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While on patrol, Officer Tabitha Campbell witnessed a vehicle commit a traffic violation near the Moulton square. Campbell hit her lights and pulled the vehicle over by the intersection of Court Street and Main Street. Officers Tim Owens and Larkin Heaton stopped to assist.

