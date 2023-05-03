A man from Town Creek and his female companion were arrested by Moulton police officers on drug charges Monday, April 24. The arrests occurred during a traffic stop in downtown Moulton. Alan Berryman Briscoe and April Marie Beaver were both charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
While on patrol, Officer Tabitha Campbell witnessed a vehicle commit a traffic violation near the Moulton square. Campbell hit her lights and pulled the vehicle over by the intersection of Court Street and Main Street. Officers Tim Owens and Larkin Heaton stopped to assist.
Officers identified the driver as Alan Briscoe, 34. While speaking with him, they learned several law enforcement agencies had active warrants out for Briscoe’s arrest. He was detained.
A search was conducted. Officers located a clear baggie containing a crystalline substance. It was field-tested and returned positive for methamphetamine.
They also found several hexagon-shaped orange pills identified as suboxone and a suboxone strip, two smoking devices for use with narcotics, and a used syringe.
Suboxone is a medication combining buprenorphine and naloxone. According to Harvard Health, its main use is to treat opioid addiction.
Campbell arrested Briscoe and his passenger, Beaver, 37. They were transported to the Lawrence County Jail. Briscoe was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, a window tint violation, and driving while suspended. His bond was set at $5,100.
In addition to her drug charges, Beaver was charged with probation violation. Her bond was set at $1,300.
