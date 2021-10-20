Jury selection began earlier this week for the capital murder trial of Evan Berryman, who is accused of killing his girlfriend’s child seven years ago, according to authorities.
Berryman, of Town Creek, was arrested in March 2016, 19 months after the death of 2-year-old Ian Brantley Calhoun, according to reports.
The toddler died at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham on Aug. 4, 2014. Authorities determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, torso, and his upper and lower extremities.
Berryman was indicted on four charges in 2016. According to the indictment, Berryman willfully abused or cruelly beat the child and intentionally caused Calhoun’s death. The indictment also accuses Berryman of beating another girl under the age of 18.
Calhoun’s mother, Chelsea Fike, of Moulton, was also indicted for murder and aggravated child abuse in connection to her son’s death, the reports say. Fike has been out on bond and will be tried separately.
The first day of jury selection for Berryman’s trial wrapped up Monday afternoon. Selection began with a pool of 92 Lawrence County residents and was narrowed to 60, reports said. Opening statements are expected to begin by the end of this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.