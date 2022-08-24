Speake Fire Department fundraises for one of its own

A successful fundraiser by the Speake Volunteer Fire Department earlier this month will benefit one of the organization’s long-serving members who was recently diagnosed with cancer, according to Speake Fire Chief Gunnar Walling.
Gary Crotzer, a member of the Speake fire department, was diagnosed with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, a rare type of mouth and throat cancer, in May, according to Walling. “Gary has undergone very extensive surgery and has many more treatments ahead of him,” he said.
On Saturday, Aug. 13, Speake volunteers sold chicken plates to assist with Crotzer’s medical expenses.
“What an outstanding turnout for one of our own,” Walling said. “We cannot thank you, the community, enough for supporting this great guy that has given so much to the community over the past 30 years.”
He said Crotzer received all the proceeds from the event—a “substantial amount” to help with doctor bills and other expenses. “It is very humbling to see the amount of participation from the community that we saw today,” Walling said after the event.
The fire department presented Crotzer with a check last week. He has served the Speake Volunteer Fire Department since 1993.
