Speake Fire Department fundraises for one of its own

A fundraiser through the Speake Volunteer Fire Department will aid one of its members, Gary Crotzer, who was diagnosed with a rare mouth and throat cancer in May. Pictured from the left: Speake firefighters Tate Pichelmyer, Jason Pichelmyer, Jamie Way, and Eli Sandlin, Speake VFD Treasurer Alicia Way, Assistant Chief Jerry Cooper, Chief Gunnar Walling, Crotzer, firefighter Kyle Cooper and Clapton Brent Walling.

A successful fundraiser by the Speake Volunteer Fire Department earlier this month will benefit one of the organization’s long-serving members who was recently diagnosed with cancer, according to Speake Fire Chief Gunnar Walling. 

Gary Crotzer, a member of the Speake fire department, was diagnosed with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, a rare type of mouth and throat cancer, in May, according to Walling. “Gary has undergone very extensive surgery and has many more treatments ahead of him,” he said.

