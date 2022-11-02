As national elections dominate headlines, Lawrence County’s own candidates race to earn votes prior to Election Day. 

Regardless of Tuesday’s results, the residents of District 7 will have a new State Representative. Incumbent Proncey Robertson was defeated by Ernie Yarbrough in May’s Republican primary. Yarbrough will face Democrat Mose Jones, Jr. and Libertarian Marc Durocher in Tuesday’s election. Jones, Jr. was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.