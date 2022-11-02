As national elections dominate headlines, Lawrence County’s own candidates race to earn votes prior to Election Day.
Regardless of Tuesday’s results, the residents of District 7 will have a new State Representative. Incumbent Proncey Robertson was defeated by Ernie Yarbrough in May’s Republican primary. Yarbrough will face Democrat Mose Jones, Jr. and Libertarian Marc Durocher in Tuesday’s election. Jones, Jr. was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Jones, Jr., 70, previously served as District 1 Commissioner. He was the longest elected commissioner in north Alabama. Jones, Jr. was first elected in 1986. In 2018, he was defeated by Jesse Byrd in the Democratic primary. Jones, Jr. held office for 32 years.
Jones, Jr. believes his experience in office will help him serve District 7.
“As a county commissioner for 32 years, it gave me some experience, and I know how to make some things happen,” said Jones, Jr.
His campaign focused on the same values he supported as commissioner.
“The main thing that I want to do is make sure that I get federal and state money brought back into District 7,” said Jones, Jr. “The people in Lawrence County know me; I was there for 32 years. I always was fair and just. I made sure people were being treated fair; made sure that employees got the raises they needed; and made sure the county was functioning. And we did good for 32 years.”
He is married to Ella Reed Jones.
Yarbrough, 41, would be a newcomer to public office. He worked at Nucor Steel for 10 years after graduating from UAH with a degree in electrical engineering. He is now self-employed.
As a former plant employee and current business man, Yarbrough believes the safest hands for Alabama are those of the working class. His campaign slogan is “Make Alabama Local Again.”
“I felt like there wasn’t enough initiative for local involvement for solutions to local problems,” said Yarbrough. “I wanted to help inspire more of that.”
Additionally, Yarbrough desires to protect the liberties of those in District 7.
“I think that people ought to have medical freedom and should not be under threat of losing their job for their personal medical choices,” said Yarbrough. “And I feel like we need to have a very strong protection of our private information – particularly around the Second Amendment.”
Descriptions of Yarbrough’s political positions may be found at ErnieYarbrough.com.
He is married to Myra Yarbrough.
Durocher declined to comment.
In the race for Board of Education, District 1, Democratic nominee Delandrion Woods will be alone on the ballot after Republicans Charlie Borden and Joan Jones both dropped out.
On Oct. 19, Borden announced on social media that he was unable to be a candidate due to the Hatch Act and his employment with the TVA.
Per the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, “The Hatch Act… limits certain political activities of federal employees, as well as some state, D.C., and local government employees who work in connection with federally funded programs. The law’s purposes are to ensure that federal programs are administered in a nonpartisan fashion, to protect federal employees from political coercion in the workplace, and to ensure that federal employees are advanced based on merit and not based on political affiliation.”
Jones dropped out earlier this year, according to Woods, 29. Nevertheless, Woods says he won’t rest until the election is over.
“Nov. 8 is when the probate judge will certify the elections. Until that happens, I’ve got a campaign to run,” said Woods. “I don’t take anything for granted. Once the probate judge certifies the election and it’s over with, then I will start rejoicing.”
His campaign focused on transparency, truth, proactiveness, and communication.
“It’s very general,” said Woods, “ but those are some basic things we need in leadership on every platform at every level.”
Woods currently serves on the Hillsboro City Council.
Shanon Terry, the Republican incumbent for Board of Education, District 4 and the Lawrence County Republican Party chairman, is also unopposed on the ballot.
“It’s nice to go into an election unopposed,” said Terry, 47. “I think that lets me know the people of the district feel like I’m doing a good job.
“It’s really to serve the community,” Terry continued. “Any way that I can try to help and support our education system, I want to do that. And once my time is done, I’m happy to step aside and let the next person step in there and try to help. That’s what it’s all about: Being part of your community and trying to serve and make it better.”
Terry drew attention in August when he posted a picture containing racist imagery on the Lawrence County Republican Party’s Facebook page. The image was soon removed. Terry apologized for failing to review the image before posting it.
“There was no intent behind it,” said Terry. “It was an unfortunate error that happened when selecting a picture, and I’ve learned my lesson. But it doesn’t represent me. I think folks in Lawrence County know it doesn’t represent me, doesn’t represent our party.”
He is married to District Judge Angela Terry.
