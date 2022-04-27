Moulton Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred along Tanglewood Circle and in other residential areas near Market Street earlier this week.
Police Chief Craig Knight urges residents to lock their car doors and remain on alert.
Knight said his department responded to at least three burglary reports that had happened late Sunday night or early Monday morning. He said several firearms had been reported stolen from vehicles that had been broken into.
As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made. He said his department was working on developing suspects.
“I do want to stress the importance of locking your vehicle, even if you’re at home,” Knight said. “The people that do this are walking from house to house or even in parking lots, checking vehicle doors. They will usually bypass a vehicle that has its doors locked. Sometimes that’s all it takes to deter a theft.”
Knight said the reported break-ins occurred in subdivisions near Market Street/Alabama 33 south of the Byler Road intersection.
