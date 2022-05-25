Lawrence Archives awards $500 scholarships

The Lawrence County Archives awarded two $500 scholarships to Lawrence high school seniors last week. Jillian Fretwell (pictured left) and Katie Jett (right) were selected as the first recipients of the annual Pauline Goodwin Smith Memorial Scholarship, according to Lawrence County Archivist Wendy Hazle (center). The scholarship awarded through the Archives will open to senior applicants and college freshmen and sophomores from Lawrence County in November and be awarded to one student annually. The scholarship is exclusive to students majoring in history or art, according to scholarship organizers. 

