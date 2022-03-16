To rehabilitate juvenile offenders and reduce future delinquent acts, the Juvenile Court of Lawrence County Judge Angela Terry is finding creative and cost-effective ways to address the needs of all children in the county.
Working with the Children’s Policy Council, the Juvenile Court has partnered with Lions Club International to add Lions Quest, the research-backed Social and Emotional Learning curriculum of the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF), as a resource to enhance the lives of those who are on juvenile probation.
“My juvenile probation officers and I are excited about this new program and to again be partnering with the Lions Club,” Judge Terry commented when asked about the new resource to those who come before her. “Juveniles today are exposed to so many bad influences. We hope this will bring many new role models into their lives.
“I am proud to say that without hesitation, everyone I have mentioned this to has said they will help in any way. I fully expect the combination of this world class material and local Lawrence countians willing to volunteer their time will make Lawrence County a pilot county within the state, if not beyond.”
More than 700,000 children are arrested and processed through the juvenile court systems each year in the U.S.
According to the Office on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP), programs that teach social skills is effective at reducing crime and delinquency by preventing overall antisocial behavior, aggression, delinquency, oppositional and disruptive behaviors, and general anti-social behavior.
“Many youth that become involved in the juvenile court system have a history of adverse childhood experiences or trauma which can lead to long-term complications with mental and physical health,” said Kimberly Haynes, Program Development and Evaluation Specialist for the Lions Quest Program.
“Studies have shown that delivering high-quality social and emotional learning programs through a network that provides additional support services can have a tremendous impact on their future behaviors and overall life expectancy,” Haynes said.
Local attorney Jerome Thompson, a past international director with Lions Club International, is helping bring Lions Quest into the county.
“Working together, we can use Lions Quest to give youth on probation a fresh start by introducing them to the skills necessary to enhance self-esteem, build healthy interpersonal relationships, promote better decision making, and create an awareness of the impact that drugs and alcohol have on our community,” Thompson said.
“LCIF and Lions Quest are excited to support this initiative that brings evidence-based programs to at-risk youth,” said Mathew Kiefer, Lions Quest Program Manager (LCIF, Oakbrook, IL). “Lions are uniquely positioned to serve as the catalyst for bringing the community together through the Lions Quest program while improving access to local support services they need to realize the long-term benefits associated with social and emotional learning.”
“The Lawrence County Children’s Policy Council (LCCPC) welcomes the opportunity to partner with the Lions Club and the Juvenile Court to offer Lions Quest to the young people coming before the juvenile court system,” commented Jerry Armor, Director of LCCPC. “The information presented, as well as the positive influence of the participating mentors, will help prepare these young people for the challenges they face each day.”
Judge Terry will identify 16 community leaders to receive Lions Quest training and access to the online material, at no cost to the Juvenile Court. One of the signature components of Lions Quest is service learning which is a way to help youthful offenders with social reintegration by directly involving them in the selection and planning of projects that benefit others and the community.
Over the next year, the initiative will provide free Lions Quest training, program support, and materials to more than 200 youth who will make court appearances in front of Judge Terry. The goal is to provide these children with the skills to find greater success, moving forward and ensure the past does not define the future for those appearing before Judge Terry.
“The Children’s Policy Council and Lions Club have worked together on several other projects to benefit our county’s youth. The Lions Club’s desire to assist our kids is well-documented. This innovative program has the potential to be their best work yet,” stated Armor.
“This is another example of the service provided by the Moulton Lions Club, since its inception in 1943,” said Moulton Lions Club President Judy Ramos. “Lions Quest will have a huge impact on the families of Lawrence County.”
“Lions Club International Foundation has approved a grant for the Moulton Lions Club to cover the cost of implementing the program and providing access to the curriculum for the next five years,” stated Thompson.
Lawrence County Children’s Policy Council will host its quarterly meeting on March 22 at the Moulton Church of Christ at noon. Jerome Thompson will present the Lions Quest program to all in attendance. Additionally, Lions Club International Foundation staff will be on hand to announce the grant award to implement the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.