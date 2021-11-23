The Lawrence County Extension Office announced the 2021 Farm City Contest winners this week amid an annual state Farm City celebration with the theme “Down to Earth: Agriculture Sustains Alabama,” this year.
“Lawrence County has over 30,000 residents, a majority whose ancestors had a connection to the land because they worked the land at some level to survive,” Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin said. “Today a majority do not work the land – they head to their local grocer or merchant to get their food and fiber. Farmers need local merchants to provide the inputs like seeds, pesticides, gasoline to plant the crops we consume. Local merchants need the farmers to buy the goods they purchase. For several decades Alabamians have taken the Friday before Thanksgiving, and the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 19 to Nov. 25), to remember the Farm City connection.”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Shanklin said the Farm City Committee opted not to host an annual Farm City Banquet this year, but continued the “tradition of recognizing youth who chose to participate in one or more Farm City contests.”
Each year, leading up to Farm City Week, the Lawrence County Farm City Committee holds contests during the program, which include a poster contest, essay contests for several age divisions, a statewide Peanut Essay contest, a local Beef Poster contest, a local coloring page sections for children in kindergarten through third grade.
“Judges in the Farm City Essay contest noted that the theme, Down to Earth: Agriculture Sustains Alabama, brought out a diversity of student responses from ones that were more factual–relating farming practices such as no-till to cover crops—to others that tried to bring the human element into the response, like those noting farmers’ work ethic and connection to the crops and/or animals they raise,” Shanklin said.
She said cash prizes totaling more than $1,000 were distributed among contest winners in varying amounts according to contest categories.
2021 Farm City Contest winners
In the Farm City Poster contest for students in kindergarten through third grade, Moulton Elementary student Lillian Johnson placed first and MES student Pruitt Woods placed second. In the same contest for students in grade fourth through sixth, Speake Elementary student Ronin Crosier placed first and Speake student Willow Crosier placed second. The Farm City essay contest for grades 10 through 12 awarded Lawrence County High School student Katie Jett for first place and Cooper Naylor, a homeschool student, in second.
Naylor was also the first-place winner in the Farm City Multimedia contest, and he placed first in the Senior II division of the state Peanut Essay contest.
Also awarded in the Peanut Essay contest, Senior II division, were LCHS students Katie Jett and Dorean Kirby. In the Senior I division, LCHS student Micarlie Gower placed first and LCHS student Kailey Blevins won second. In the Intermediate division, homeschool student Colton Naylor placed first.
Beef Poster contest winners included Hatton Elementary student Jazmine Garcia in first place, and second and third-place winners Ragen Jones and Tristin Deason, also of Hatton Elementary.
Coloring sheet winners included Mt. Hope students Madilyn Blankenship, Grayson Lopp, Harley Dobbins and Luke Newton, and Moulton Elementary students Sadie Ligon, Brae Bowling, Crimson Myers, Olivia Plaxco, Cayse Cavin and Sadie Morgan.
“In 2021 the Farm City theme: Down to Earth: Agriculture Sustains Alabama was to remind us all the ways that sustaining agriculture takes us all,” Shanklin said. “Conservation practices aren’t just for the farmer; everyone has a role. The farmer has the role of using the land in such a way the farmer and the land is sustained for generations, and the non-farmer’s role is understanding the importance of those conservation practices (cover-crops, irrigation, crop rotation etc).”
Each year, the Farm City Committee works to ensure Farm City Week is observed in Lawrence County and that local agricultural and conservation efforts are recognized, Shanklin added.
“The Lawrence County Farm City Committee is composed of individuals with an interest in reminding people that all work together to create community,” Shanklin said. “Committee members include people from all walks of life–from row crop farmers to foresters to Extension personnel, teachers and moms and dads. The committee works toward that goal all year long.”
Sponsors for the 2021 Farm City contests and the annual Farm City Pizza Farm include the Lawrence County Farmers Federation, Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, Alabama Farm Credit, Lawrence County Industrial Board, United Way of Lawrence County, Thompson and Associates Attorneys at Law, and the Lawrence County School System.
For those looking to participate in the Lawrence County Farm City Committee, or those seeking more information about Farm City Week and its events, contact Shanklin, who also serves as chair of the Committee. Shanklin can be reached at the Lawrence County Extension Office 256-974-2464 or via email drs0009@auburn.edu.
