Moulton man arrested on drug charge

Downs

A Moulton man was arrested after possessing marijuana and methamphetamine on a resident’s property. The arrest occurred on Saturday, Jan. 7. 

On Jan. 7, the Moulton Police Department received a call about a suspicious vehicle on private property. The owner of the property did not recognize the vehicle and believed the occupant exhibited suspicious behavior. The occupant had opened the car door, but did not get out.

