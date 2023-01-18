Moulton man arrested on drug charge

A Moulton man was arrested after possessing marijuana and methamphetamine on a resident’s property. The arrest occurred on Saturday, Jan. 7.
On Jan. 7, the Moulton Police Department received a call about a suspicious vehicle on private property. The owner of the property did not recognize the vehicle and believed the occupant exhibited suspicious behavior. The occupant had opened the car door, but did not get out.
Officer Tim Owens responded to the call. When he arrived, Owens witnessed a white male exit the car and start to walk away. When Owens instructed him to stop, the man began running.
Owens pursued the suspect. During the chase, Owens observed the man remove a cigarette pack and throw it into the woods.
After a short pursuit, Owens caught the suspect and placed him under arrest. Owens retrieved the cigarette pack woods. Inside he found a plastic pouch containing a crystalline substance, a clear wrapper containing marijuana, and rolling papers with marijuana residue.
Owens field tested the crystalline substance. The result was positive for methamphetamine.
The suspect, Joseph Phillip Downs, was transported to the Lawrence County Jail. Downs, 29, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude. His total bond was $1,900.
