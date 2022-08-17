Moulton Lions Club donates to community efforts

The Moulton Lions Club continues its support for other local civic organizations after donating funds last week to three such organizations in support of activities and community projects in Lawrence County. Pictured from the left are Marti Johnson, representing the Lawrence County Master Gardener Association; Sandra Terry, with the  Lawrence County Farmers Federation Women’s Committee; Moulton Lions Club President Chris Edwards; and Signature School Principal Jonathan Barron. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.