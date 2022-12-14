Moulton Fire and Rescue honors service with Lifetime Member Awards

On Thursday, Dec. 8, several members of Moulton Fire and Rescue received the Lifetime Member Award during the department’s annual Christmas banquet.
“This award is a special way to show our appreciation and recognize the significant contributions made for the betterment of the department and community,” said Moulton Fire Chief Brian Phillips.
