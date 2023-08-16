In a display of leadership and community service, high school senior, Kaeysn Price has taken the reins of a nonprofit organization aimed at delivering translation and tutoring services to disadvantaged children throughout Alabama. With a passion for education and a desire to make a difference, Price, a senior at Lawrence County High School, has embarked on a journey to provide aid to those in need. 

“We offer tutoring and translation services for families from other countries that have immigrated here. Maybe their children are the only ones who speak English, and we try to help eliminate that barrier and keep them up to date on important news, because a lot of the time they will struggle with that—and our tutoring services we provide for anyone low income.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.