In a display of leadership and community service, high school senior, Kaeysn Price has taken the reins of a nonprofit organization aimed at delivering translation and tutoring services to disadvantaged children throughout Alabama. With a passion for education and a desire to make a difference, Price, a senior at Lawrence County High School, has embarked on a journey to provide aid to those in need.
“We offer tutoring and translation services for families from other countries that have immigrated here. Maybe their children are the only ones who speak English, and we try to help eliminate that barrier and keep them up to date on important news, because a lot of the time they will struggle with that—and our tutoring services we provide for anyone low income.”
The nonprofit organization, Ask Us Another, originally founded in California, spans internationally with chapters in twenty states, Puerto Rico, and China. As President of the Alabama chapter, Price’s mission is to bridge educational gaps and language barriers that many children throughout our state face. With services being online, it has proved to be effective in being able to reach students throughout the state who may otherwise not had tutoring services in their area. Recognizing the importance of a quality education, these volunteers, all 7th through 12th graders, work tirelessly to provide academic support to learners spanning from kindergarten to the 12th grade.
“Alabama’s chapter started in April and that’s when I joined because they were searching for people in different states. I offered to be the state’s president for Alabama so that I could give back to my community,” said Price. “I’ve grown up in Moulton and we have a lot of low-income individuals in our area and in Alabama in general, so I found a way to give back to those who are not as fortunate as others.”
