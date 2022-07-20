Registration continues this week for the Master Gardener Intern Training online course, which begins Aug. 11, according to organizers.
The Alabama Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program is open to anyone with a desire to learn more about gardening and planting. The educational volunteer-recruitment program is offered through the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, which works with volunteers to provide reliable, relevant, and reachable gardening information and educational opportunities for the community.
Classes in the training program include topics on home lawns, trees and shrubs, annual and perennial flowers, and vegetable gardening, organizers of the program said.
The $200 registration fee includes a Master Gardener book and Master Gardener t-shirt. After graduating the program, participants will receive a certification badge and offered opportunities to join an area Master Gardener Association.
“The Lawrence County Master Gardener Association is looking forward to having new members, and members are ready to be mentors,” organizers of the program said. “Several recent Master Gardener interns have also joined the Morgan County Association. The Master Gardener program allows for membership in multiple associations.”
Classes begin Aug. 11 and end on Nov. 17 with morning sessions from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and afternoon sessions from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Courses are available online via Zoom video conferencing. Hands-on afternoon sessions are also available in Limestone County but are not required to complete the course.
“You do not have to watch the sessions live—using CANVAS, you can watch the sessions when it is convenient for you,” organizers said. “You do need to watch them and take the quizzes to graduate.” Extension specialists, agents, local specialists, and certified Master Gardeners will lead instruction for the 15-week Master Gardener Intern course.
To become certified, participants in the Master Gardener Course are also required to report a minimum of 50 hours of volunteer service within a year of completing the program. Upon certification, Master Gardeners need to complete 25 hours of volunteer service to continue their accreditation.
A Garden-U option, which does not require the completion of community service hours, is also offered for participants. The option does not certify participants as a Master Gardener but provides access to association materials.
For participants without internet access or connectivity issues, the Lawrence County Extension Office provides technology allowing students to attend the online classes. Online registration and payment options are available by following the link: http://www.aces.edu/go/mastergardener.
For more information, contact Regional Extension Home Grounds Agent Tim Crow at 256-773-2549, or contact County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin at 256-974-2464.
