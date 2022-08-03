Speake Fire to hold chicken plate fundraiser Aug. 13

Speake Volunteer Fire Department is fundraising for one of its long-serving members, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, by selling smoked chicken plates next Saturday.
“Gary Crotzer has been a member of the volunteer fire department since 1993—nearly 30 years of service to the Speake community,” Assistant Fire Chief Gunnar Walling said.
Crotzer was diagnosed with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, a rare type of mouth and throat cancer, in May, according to Walling. “Gary has undergone very extensive surgery and has many more treatments ahead of him,” he said.
Beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, chicken plates will be available for purchase at the Speake Fire Station 1, which is located at 6449 County Road 81 in Danville.
Plates are $12 each and include half a smoked chicken, potato salad, baked beans, a roll, banana pudding and a drink. Meals will be sold until supplies run out.
All proceeds from the event will go to Crotzer to assist with medical and other expenses.
