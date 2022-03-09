Moulton Middle School had two scholars bowl teams competing in the state championship held at Hoover High School on Saturday.
Moulton Middle’s Scholars Bowl A-team, made up of 7th and 8th graders, had a record-setting day defeating Liberty, Simmons and Columbiana schools, according to Scholars Bowl director Brandon Terry.
The feat qualified the team for the playoffs as the 8th seed, he added. Although the teams did not advance to nationals, Terry said the A-team will compete in playoff tournaments to round out final state scores.
“It took two state champions to knock us out of the tournament,” Terry said after the Moulton Middle A-team’s only two losses came from 2021 State champion Discovery Middle School and this year’s State champion Bumpus Middle School.
“This is the first year Moulton Middle had a team go 0-4 at the district,” Terry said. “For us to come this far in such a short time—these kids have put in some amazing work. I’m extremely proud of how they finished.”
Terry said the Scholars Bowl program at the school has been going strong for about five years. Prior to that, Moulton Middle had no Scholars Bowl team.
When Terry started the program at Moulton Middle, he sent invitations to students who were part of the school’s gifted programs, or students he thought stood out among their classmates in academics.
Terry said Moulton Middle’s A and C teams were among 24 others advancing to the Alabama Scholastic Competition Association (ASCA) state tournament. The advancement made school history as this is the first time Moulton Middle has had teams compete in the state competition.
A-team members competing for Moulton Middle included Team Captain Zachary Smith, Isabel Arriaga, Ava Mink, Malachi Wise, Ava Willingham and Cali Boyd.
During the competition, Wise tied for 10th highest overall individual scorer with 52.5 average points per game, according to Terry.
He said Moulton’s C-team, comprised of 6th grade scholars bowl students, also worked hard to compete in the state’s elementary school championship.
The C-team includes Captain Cole Kimbrough, Logan Moreland, Kamora Green, Harper Greene, Gracie Mitchell and Elijah Pruitt.
“Although we were eliminated in the quarterfinals, the A-team tied for 5th in the state and made it to the playoffs,” Terry said, adding that the A-team were fifth-place finishers along with Decatur Middle School, Monrovia Middle School, and Arab Junior High School.
“The future looks very bright for our Scholar Bowl athletes and for our Moulton Middle School Scholars Bowl teams,” he said.
