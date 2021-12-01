Construction began on a new drainage system in North Courtland this week after the town received a $248,000 community development grant from the North Alabama Regional Council of Governments (NARCOG), according to Mayor Riely Evans, Sr.
Evans said the drainage system is being installed along Davis Street near the James Street intersection.
“This will be a first for this area of North Courtland,” Evans said. “There has never been a drainage system on Davis Street, and when it rains very heavy, there are about four homes that flood. This will be a huge deal for residents in this part of the community.”
Evans said the project will take two to three months to complete.
