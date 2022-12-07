State officials quarantined the premises and the birds on the property were depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease, according to the ADAI.

The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) and the Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service have confirmed the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) also known as “bird flu”, in a backyard flock in Lawrence County.

