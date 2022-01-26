Chicken stew benefit for Speake Fire Department this Saturday

A chicken stew sale to benefit Speake Volunteer Fire Department is happening Saturday.
“Our stew is cooked over an open fire in cast-iron to make the best flavor,” Speake Assistant Fire Chief Gunnar Walling said. “All proceeds go to support Speake Volunteer Fire Department. We are a nonprofit organization.”
Chicken stew will be ready for pickup between 8:30 a.m. and noon at Wiggins Grocery at 3435 Alabama 157 in Danville.
Guests who bring their own glass containers may purchase stew by the gallon for $26, or a half-gallon for $13. Glass containers will be available for a $2 fee for customers who do not provide a container, Walling said.
For more information, email SpeakeFireDept@gmail.com, or call the station at 256-410-3305.
