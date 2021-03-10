No injuries were reported following a residential fire in Trinity on Monday despite minor explosions occurring in the garage where the blaze began, according to Caddo-Midway Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire began in a garage in the 24000 block on County Road 460, near Roden’s Surplus Imports, Inc. around 3:15 p.m., Caddo-Midway Assistant Fire Chief Darwin Clark said.
“The fire was caused by a small rubbish fire near the garage or shop; the owner was burning storm debris, which got out of control,” Clark said. He said fuel and various auto parts being stored in the open shop caused the minor explosions as the structure ignited.
Clark said the fire was contained to the outer building and the owner’s home was left untouched. He said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Chalybeate Volunteer Fire Department and Moulton Fire & Rescue responded to assist with the blaze, he added.
