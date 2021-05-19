Local student awarded American Legion Auxiliary scholarship

The American Legion Auxiliary recently awarded Janie Wilson of Town Creek the Nontraditional Student Scholarship. Mrs. Wilson will receive $2000 toward her tuition at Athens State University next fall.
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 25 congratulates Mrs. Wilson on her achievement. The education chairperson Pam Crumpton of the local Auxiliary said, “We are extremely proud of Janie and her college accomplishment. Janie has overcome so much in the past year with her husband having serious illness and having two teenage boys. She has served as the secretary/treasurer of our unit as well as being a vital member of the Girls State Committee. We're excited to see what the future holds for Janie as she pursues her BS in Special Education.”
The American Legion Auxiliary awards more than $13.5 million each year in various scholarships across the country to young men and women in an effort to help them meet their education goals.
The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families. Our members also support the mission of The American Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. Proud sponsor of ALA Girls Nation, National Poppy Day® and recognized for advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, the more than 600,000 ALA members across the country volunteer millions of hours annually and raise millions of dollars in service to veterans, military, and their families. Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the U.S.A. To learn more and to volunteer, join, and donate, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.
