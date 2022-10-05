Torchbearers visit Jack Daniel Cooperage and Lockheed Martin Space

The new Lawrence County Torchbearers visited the Jack Daniel Cooperage and Lockheed Martin Space for the business and industry session on September 19, 2022. The group also had lunch at The Train Depot in Courtland with guest speaker Brenda Tuck, Alabama Department of Commerce.
According to Tabitha Pace, president and CEO of the Lawrence Industrial Development Board, the Torchbearers program had been a vision of hers for the past four years, she said, adding that neighboring counties and other areas across the state have similar programs in place for aspiring adults seeking civic engagement.
It wasn’t until Pace was approached by Donna Shanklin, the Lawrence County coordinator for the Alabama Cooperation Extension Service, those plans began to take shape. “She came along and asked if I had ever thought about this. Her nudge was all I needed,” Pace said.
Pace said the 17 Torchbearers will hone leadership skills through the program’s 10 monthly sessions and become immersed in various communities across the county.
“It will expose them to different aspects of our community, but also introduce them to different leaders and businesses inside the county. Our hope is that they will take the information they learn and become well-rounded leaders for their own communities,” Pace said.
She said organizers created the program’s sessions based on the same model used by Youth Leadership Lawrence, a student leadership program organized by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. Each month through May, Torchbearers will tour various locations throughout the county to get an inside look at how that area or organization operates.
Pace said sessions will also include an agriculture-focused day, a session on tourism, and civic organization and community involvement. She said the sessions will include some hands-on experiences and exercises throughout the program.
According to Pace “the program is open to anybody who wants to be involved,” she said. “It’s open to business owners, bankers, elected officials, even stay-at-home moms—anyone who wants to learn and grow into a potential leader for Lawrence County and their community… We’re excited this first round of participants is a very diverse group of differing ages.”
The first class of Torchbearers includes Jeremy Swindle, a sales specialist with Bank Independent; Co-owner of The Hot Spot restaurant in Moulton Marvin Jackson; Whitney Bennet, a teacher at the Lawrence County Technical Center; East Lawrence High Assistant Principal Jessica Sims; Moulton Middle School Principal Michael Hathorn; Rebekah Brewer, a customer service representative at PhillTech, LLC; Chairperson of the Jackson House Foundation Tammy Roberts; Myra Yarbrough, a self-employed entrepreneur; Ann Britnell, homemaker who also serves as the treasurer of the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society; Brooke Pennington, an associate financial rep. for Modern Woodmen of America; Cindy Britton, owner and therapist of Brighter Day Counseling, LLC; Chasity Johnson, the Regional long-term care ombudsman at NARCOG; Joe Wheeler EMC Customer Service Rep. Justin Owens; Bank Independent Sales Manager Kenyata Taylor; Marcus Echols, a retired residential life manager at Alabama A&M University; Lawrence County Archivist Wendy Hazle; and Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Director Jerry Felks.
Pace said the participants are required to complete 10 hours of community service to complete the program. For more information about the Torchbearers program, the 10 sessions or its members, visit Lawrence County Torchbearers on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.