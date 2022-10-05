Torchbearers visit Jack Daniel Cooperage and Lockheed Martin Space

Torchbearers seen here at Jack Daniel Cooperage.

The new Lawrence County Torchbearers visited the Jack Daniel Cooperage and Lockheed Martin Space for the business and industry session on September 19, 2022. The group also had lunch at The Train Depot in Courtland with guest speaker Brenda Tuck, Alabama Department of Commerce.

According to Tabitha Pace, president and CEO of the Lawrence Industrial Development Board, the Torchbearers program had been a vision of hers for the past four years, she said, adding that neighboring counties and other areas across the state have similar programs in place for aspiring adults seeking civic engagement. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.