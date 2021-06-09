American Legion Auxiliary announce officers

On June 3, the American Legion Auxiliary of Post 25 installed new officers for 2021-2022. From left: Patricia Hodge, Chaplain; Carolyn Letson, Vice President; Beth Jett, President; and Janie Wilson, Secretary/Treasurer. Kay Wadsworth, outgoing president, gave the oath of office.
