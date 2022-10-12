The Hill Heritage Festival: A day of learning

Saturday’s The Hill Heritage Festival was a rousing success. On a sunny autumn afternoon, a crowd met at the R.A. Hubbard school site to celebrate the history of North Courtland.
Peggy Allen Towns, who portrayed Delia Logwood (misspelled “Lockwood” in last week’s Festival preview) Saturday night, praised the festival’s turnout.
“It was awesome!” Towns exclaimed. “It was a huge success. The weather was beautiful. The entertainment was awesome.” And most important to Towns, the festival fulfilled its purpose.
“Our main goal was accomplished,” Towns said. “History was all around us.”
Important places and people in North Courtland’s history were highlighted by the events. The Heritage Hay Ride took participants around to various historical landmarks, and inside the school was a whiteboard that showcased the names of former slaves-turned-citizens.
“The purpose of it was to share, but also to encourage others to research,” said Towns. “Get those stories because it's the stories that make us come alive.”
The heritage displays brought the area’s history into the present and left attendees inspired by the stories they contained.
“The people were awed,” Towns said, and they in turn shared their own stories about the area.
“They learned, and I learned, and we learned, and it was a big hit,” said Towns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.