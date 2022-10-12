The Hill Heritage Festival: A day of learning

A crowd gathered for North Courtland’s Hill Heritage Festival Saturday.

Saturday’s The Hill Heritage Festival was a rousing success. On a sunny autumn afternoon, a crowd met at the R.A. Hubbard school site to celebrate the history of North Courtland. 

Peggy Allen Towns, who portrayed Delia Logwood (misspelled “Lockwood” in last week’s Festival preview) Saturday night, praised the festival’s turnout.

