As the Nov. 3 general elections draw near, it is in the best interest of the voter to know about the candidates on the ballot and what they stand for. To better inform the public, The Moulton Advertiser asked the two candidates for Lawrence County superintendent to answer a series of questions related to the race.
Incumbent Superintendent Jon Bret Smith (R)
Age: 38
Education: Smith attended Moulton Elementary and Moulton Middle School. In 2000, Smith graduated from Lawrence County High School. Smith obtained three degrees from the University of North Alabama and earned an educational doctorate from the University of Alabama in 2015.
Experience: Smith has served as the Lawrence County School System superintendent for the past four years. Before being elected, he served as the principal of Hatton Elementary and East Lawrence Middle schools. Smith has also worked as a teacher and assistant principal at Mt. Hope and as a teacher at East Lawrence Middle School.
Opponent Thomas Jones (D)
Age: 53
Education: Jones earned his secondary education in Administration and Supervision degree and a Master’s degree in Elementary Education from Alabama A&M University. Jones received a Bachelors in Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Huntsville, is a graduate of the Alabama Superintendent Academy, and is a certified instructional leader.
Experience: Jones has served as the principal of Lawrence County High School since 2013. He also served as the principal of R.A. Hubbard High School from 2009 until 2013, was a supervisor of At-Risk Program and as a Truancy officer from 1999 to 2000, has worked as a teacher, head basketball coach and assistant football coach, and as a Special Education aide. Jones also served as the assistant coach for men’s basketball at the University of Alabama at Huntsville from 1991 until 1994.
1. Why are you running for Lawrence County Superintendent?
Smith: I live in Lawrence County and my children attend Lawrence County schools. My family has always called Lawrence County “home.” I realize our school system directly impacts our county, and it helps determine if our county is viewed as successful. I also have a vested interest in the success of our school system. My two children attend Lawrence County schools. I want to make sure all of our children get the best education possible.
Before I became superintendent four years ago, many of our parents and community members told me what they wanted our school system to look like. We have used that input to develop a plan to move our system forward. We have made great gains in areas such as fiscal management, academics, safety, career tech, and technology. I want to ensure our plan is carried out. We need to “Continue the Progress.”
Jones: As one of 10 children raised in a four-room house in rural Lawrence County, I know first-hand the impact role models play in shaping the lives of young people. In my own life that’s exactly how I got my start. It was teachers at Courtland High School who believed in me and pushed me to earn my degree. As principal, one of my main focuses is to return the gesture by pushing students to reach their potential. I believe the superintendent should have unconditional love for all students and an unwavering support for his staff.
As an experienced and proven leader, I understand the needs of students. Lawrence County needs change. Our focus has to be to increase student achievement and to narrow the achievement gap. We have the clearest vision for our schools and possess the skills and experience necessary to keep all of Lawrence County schools robust, vibrant, and growing. Beyond a shadow of a doubt, I am the leader who is willing to serve, not be served, which is why I am running for superintendent.
2. What skills and experience do you have that you believe could contribute to your success in this position if you are elected? What do you think distinguishes you from your opponent?
Smith: During the last four years, I have led our employees and stakeholders to achieve some amazing feats. As a superintendent, I have worked with our CSFO, Board of Education and others to generate the highest general fund balance in school system history. We have expanded career tech programs and ensured our students are college and career ready. For the first time in over 20 years, our school system has increased student attendance. We have made safety a top priority, and we have tripled school safety funding. Our employees have diligently worked on grants. Their hard work has meant an additional $1.5 million dollars of funding for our system. Last, I have a plan for our system’s future, which includes a construction plan that will build new academic and career tech buildings. Our construction plan also includes new athletic facilities at each high school. My record as superintendent sets me apart.
Jones: My skills and experiences that contribute to the position were obtained from the school system and the business world. My career began as a special education aide at an elementary school, a high school coach, an alternative school supervisor, a truancy officer working with the court system, a central office supervisor, and currently serving as a high school principal. These roles have given me a vast knowledge in learning what it takes to run a school system.
I have served in all levels of education in Lawrence County. I have also been a small business owner for the past 25 years. In operating my business, even more experiences have been obtained in finances and customer service. All these experiences have taught me to be a servant leader and a listener. I am not a micro-manager. I am a transformational leader who motivates, inspires, elevates, and encourages leaders to tap into their strengths. Through each of these positions, I have seen first-hand how education impacts our children and ultimately our county.
3. Regarding the current administration, do you feel things should continue to move in a similar direction? Are there things you feel should change?
Smith: Lawrence County school system employees have worked really hard during the last four years to accomplish some amazing goals. Our system has made gains in graduation rates, college and career readiness indicators, and academic growth. Our school system must continue moving in a similar direction to be successful. During the last four years, we have worked to ensure that we were doing what is best for students and our school system has a firm foundation of finances and student-centered practices.
We are now ready to concentrate on system-wide academic initiatives. This is the next portion of our plan. Our system must focus on growth and moving each student. That is, we must make sure our students leave our school system better than they entered. Our goal is for every student to be college and career ready. We are close to achieving this goal, but we still have work to do.
Jones: As I campaigned and talked with school personnel, parents, and business leaders, there is concern that things have to change. Many buildings need to be remodeled or replaced. We have a high student-teacher ratio in certain areas, lack of general operating funds for schools, declining ACT scores, and stagnant student achievement. Teachers have little to no voice in the decision-making process. Staff morale is low, and the culture of the system is not conducive to learning.
There is a need for an experienced leader who is willing to raise the bar for all students so that achievement outcomes are not predictable by race, ethnicity, disability, gender, language proficiency, and socio-economic status. We must change our focus from accumulating money to meeting the needs of schools. I am happy to hear that the CSFO has worked to ensure that our operating costs are met each month. I am all for saving, but eventually we need to spend money on students, personnel, and buildings.
4. What do you feel is the best way to address differences of opinion among school board members? Could you support a board decision you were not in favor of?
Smith: During my term as superintendent, our five Board of Education members have worked well together. Their commitment to giving students a high quality education is very evident. When we have experienced differing opinions in the past, we have worked to make sure each member is heard and his/her opinion valued. On occasion, we have all realized we are wrong about some issue. When this occurs, our thoughts and beliefs are refocused on our goal of giving students a great education.
One of the main jobs of being superintendent is carrying out the policies and procedures set forth by the board. In my tenure, I have not experienced supporting a board decision that I did not favor. However, those policies and procedures must be fully carried out regardless of my feelings provided the decision is legal and ethical. Our board does a great job working together.
Jones: The superintendent does not run the system by himself. All parties must work together to better the lives of all students. Sometimes they may not all see eye to eye. As superintendent, you can rest assured, all recommendations will be made after presenting a thorough and comprehensive plan.
I believe establishing a culture of respect and trust among board members is optimal for driving student success. The best way to address differences is open communication, honesty, and respect. To increase communication and create a culture of excellence, we will: develop a strategic plan, conduct meetings biweekly with chair and vice-chair, make calls before each BOE meeting, implement committees (finance, personnel, instructional, and facilities), distribute BOE packets online promptly, communicate through weekly emails, send out immediate notifications of hot items, and communicate the same message to all board members.
5. Looking ahead the next four years, what will be the greatest challenges the school system might face, and how do you plan to address or resolve these issues?
Smith: The greatest challenge our school system will face in the next four years is continuing to move forward. Again, we have made great gains in areas like safety, growing the general fund, receiving grants, expanding career tech, increasing attendance, and developing a construction plan. These gains have been made because our employees and stakeholders have been focused on giving students a great education and doing what is best for them. In order to move forward, we must remain focused on the goal. We will continue making hard decisions and working together to achieve our goals.
In order to continue our progress, we will keep executing our plan. Since we have a good foundation, our focus of giving students a great education must shift to the whole child. We will work on system-wide academic initiatives and improving our extra-curricular offerings. It is an exciting time in our school system.
Jones: We just don’t know how long the COVID-19 pandemic will last. Out of everything I have experienced as a student or school employee, this very well may be the most devasting of them all. Traditional education as we know it may never exist again. We will have to expand our capabilities throughout the entire county. We are truly looking at new ways of instruction and new ways of meeting the needs of our students.
The most significant obstacles the system will face in the next four years could be the lack of leadership and teacher shortage. The challenges will be met by: increasing the academic rigor for all students while providing differentiated instruction and equitable learning environments for an increasingly diverse student population, ensuring that all children attend schools that are staffed with highly qualified staff who can meet the needs of every student, increasing community support for public schools, and increasing broadband access throughout the county.
6. Do you feel the current system is doing enough to ensure every student who graduates is career or college-ready? What would you do to improve student achievement?
Smith: Our school system does a great job of preparing students for college and entering the workforce. Our college and career readiness (CCR) rate is 82% and our graduation rate is 93%. Both of these indicators are above the state average. Until these numbers become 100%, we can do more. We remain vigilant in our dedication to make sure college bound students are adequately prepared.
In order to help ensure our students are ready for the workforce, our current construction plan includes expanding the Lawrence County Career Technical Center (LCCTC). Also, we have added classes/programs at the LCCTC during my first term to help with the CCR rate. Two years ago, we secured a $410,000 grant to add a second industrial maintenance class at the LCCTC. We have also been working closely with Lockheed Martin to ensure our graduates have the necessary skills to be employed by them.
Jones: There must be a continuous improvement plan that addresses the gap that exists between the graduation rate and the college and career readiness rate. One of my goals as principal at LCHS is that the entire staff is focused on assisting students become college and career ready. The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center needs to be updated and fully supported, and ACT scores must improve. We need to expand the system’s networking with industry. I would like to see us have a county-wide career day for all students, starting in middle school. When we wait until they have entered high school, we have lost valuable time. I believe we must do much more for our students in schools, and that is why I am running for superintendent.
7. What role do you think the superintendent has in ensuring the success of each school in the district, and how do you plan to address fairness among each of the schools?
Smith: The superintendent and the board of education are ultimately responsible for the success of each school. Our district includes fourteen schools, and each school is unique. When making decisions about each school, their differences must be kept in mind. Equal is not always fair when we are addressing needs at each school. For example, one school may need a new roof and another school may not. So, to try and be fair by purchasing both schools a roof isn’t what is best for both schools when the second school really needs a new gym floor.
Maintaining fairness between schools can be addressed by striving to keep the same amount of funding in each community. For example, our school system has been receiving some funds called A and T money. When we receive these funds that are used for deferred maintenance, we divide the amounts between communities to ensure equity.
Jones: In the words of President H. Truman, “the bucks stop here.” The superintendent is ultimately responsible for the academic success and ensuring that students are college and career ready.
As superintendent, I will not micro-manage. What I can do is to hire, to place, and to support the best possible personnel for each campus. All children will receive the respect, encouragement and opportunities they need to build the knowledge, skills and attitudes to be successful as contributing members of a global society.
8. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, do you feel the needs of students were efficiently met by the current administration? How will you ensure Lawrence County schools’ preparedness for crisis in the future?
Smith: Our school system employees have done an excellent job responding to the COVID-19 crisis. Veteran and novice employees alike have the same amount of experience dealing with a pandemic. Lawrence County employees have worked to ensure students continue to receive a high quality education since COVID-19 hit in mid-March. Our school system continued to feed students throughout the spring, and we have secured free meals for this school year.
We are fortunate that our students were able to return to schools five days a week. This was accomplished because of the dedication of our employees. They have adapted to new regulations of learning and hygiene in order for students to be able to learn. This pandemic has caused a shift in thinking and education that will continue for decades. In the future, we will be better prepared for crises, and we will be able to provide a better education.
Jones: This was a very unique situation. I am not sure if any individual could have come up with a perfect plan. If I were superintendent, I would have delayed the start of school and conducted school on a staggered schedule with a virtual learning day. When faced with crisis in the future, I would have a contingency plan in place to address emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.