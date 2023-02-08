Governor Ivey announces start of Sheriffs’ Grants for all 67 counties

Governor Kay Ivey recently announced the start of the Sheriffs’ Grants for all of Alabama’s 67 counties.
The sheriffs’ departments in each of the state’s 67 counties will be receiving funds quarterly beginning in the first quarter of 2023. The amount of funds each county receives is based on monies that county’s sheriff’s department collected on pistol permit fees in 2022.
“A couple of core tenants of the Ivey Administration is that we back the blue in the strongest way possible and that we support upholding our citizens’ Second Amendment rights. As we have amended Alabama law to help our gun owners, we also worked to ensure our sheriffs received their critical funds, and I am proud that these grants will do that,” said Governor Ivey. “The Sheriffs’ Grants will provide them with funding for training, equipment and other needs not provided by county commissions in their annual appropriations. We are proud to support the vital work our sheriffs’ departments do on a daily basis.”
Under the Local Government Pistol Permit Revenue Loss Fund, Alabama sheriffs need to show a loss of pistol permit funds based on the 2022 figures. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is making disbursements to the sheriff’s offices based on reports collected by other state agencies.
“ADECA intends to carry out our duties in this matter to ensure that Alabama’s sheriffs’ offices are compensated for their losses based on those shortages provided in the data,” said Director Kenneth Boswell.
ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.
Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said he is unsure when the reimbursement checks will arrive and how much his department will get.
“We don’t know what kind of check we will receive,” he said. “The state wanted us to submit the first quarter numbers of the previous two fiscal years by Jan. 10, so we could get our portion of the first reimbursement.”
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Brian Covington said permit sales have been decreasing the past couple of years, but it may not be just about the end of the permit requirement. He said gun owners come in to purchase permits of varying time lengths.
“If somebody came in three years ago and purchased a five-year permit, we don’t expect them to be back for a couple of more years,” he said. “So the permit purchase numbers may be down because some people who want to continue to purchase permits aren’t coming in because their permits aren’t expiring. How that affects our reimbursement total is anybody’s guess.”
The Lawrence Sheriff’s Office supplied data that showed in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the office sold $28,060 in pistol permits. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023 that figure totaled $14,480, a decrease of 48.4%.
Covington said pistol permit sales in Lawrence County in October 2021 totaled $7,700. In October 2022, that revenue dropped to $4,680. In November 2021, permits sold in Lawrence County totaled $8,980. In November 2022, they brought in $4,800.
In December 2021 with holiday and hunting seasons boosting gun sales, permits totaled $11,380. In December 2022, those permit sales dwindled to $5,000, according to Lawrence County records.
"We’re already feeling a pinch," Covington said. "We’ve cut back on everything. We purchase what we need, not what we want. We’ve never had a lot of money here. We do the best with what we have. We’ll be grateful for anything we receive from the state.”
