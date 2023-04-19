Moulton Methodist gives back

Sunday school classes from Moulton First United Methodist gathered together on Friday, April 14th, to feed our first responders.
Church member Ron Mercer set up his grill in front of the fire department, and hot dogs and hamburgers with all the trimmings and dessert were served to all the firemen, police officers, sheriff’s deputies, and emergency responders.
They were very appreciative of the meal, and the church let them know how much they appreciate their service to the community.
Mercer, one of the Sunday school class leaders, felt the event went well.
“The cookout was a big hit,” said Mercer. “I think the first responders really enjoyed the food and feeling appreciated by the community.
"We will continue to be active in the community trying to thank those who do so much to make our area of the state a safer and better place to live."
