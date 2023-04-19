Moulton Methodist gives back

Members saw the event as a way to serve those who serve them.

Sunday school classes from Moulton First United Methodist gathered together on Friday, April 14th, to feed our first responders. 

Church member Ron Mercer set up his grill in front of the fire department, and hot dogs and hamburgers with all the trimmings and dessert were served to all the firemen, police officers, sheriff’s deputies, and emergency responders. 

