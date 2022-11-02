Knowledge is most developed when wed with experience. Students at Lawrence County High School are applying classroom learning to outside effect as they organize and produce a concert performance by The Velcro Pygmies.
In an effort to provide students with practical career experience, Lawrence County High School partnered with Reach and Teach, a nonprofit organization that seeks to help students who struggle in a traditional classroom setting. They provide an outside avenue of learning that encourages students to consider different career paths and develop new skills.
Reach and Teach’s concert tour program was designed to teach entrepreneurial, marketing, and business concepts inside the classroom but with a tangible result. The nine week, student-led curriculum walks through every step of organizing a major event.
Students began by setting project goals, then developed their target market before working on sponsorship proposals for the event. Next, the students set ticket prices and created an event budget. The students maintained the budget throughout the project.
After developing a promotional strategy, students began to market the concert and sell tickets. Roles will be assigned for the set up, production, and tear down of the concert area and stage. Once the event is over, the students will regroup to analyze their work.
LCHS teacher Jill Woods spent the past few months guiding the students as they planned and executed the many steps within the curriculum.
The project will culminate on Wednesday, Dec. 7 when ‘80s cover band The Velcro Pygmies perform at LCHS. The concert begins at 1:00 p.m.
