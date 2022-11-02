Knowledge is most developed when wed with experience. Students at Lawrence County High School are applying classroom learning to outside effect as they organize and produce a concert performance by The Velcro Pygmies. 

In an effort to provide students with practical career experience, Lawrence County High School partnered with Reach and Teach, a nonprofit organization that seeks to help students who struggle in a traditional classroom setting. They provide an outside avenue of learning that encourages students to consider different career paths and develop new skills. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.