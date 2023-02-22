County robotics teams gain competitive experience

From left: Colton Naylor, Zoe Hudson, Georgia Bendall, Winston Godbee, and Noah Rea.

The Lawrence County 4-H robotics teams took part in their annual competition on Saturday, Feb. 4. Two teams of middle school students entered the tournament. The teams were coached by high schoolers Corey and Cooper Naylor.

The VEX IQ Competition was hosted by Liberty Middle School. It featured 50 middle and elementary schools from across the state. The two Lawrence County teams finished near the back, but Corey and Cooper believe the teams gained experience for the future.

