County robotics teams gain competitive experience

The Lawrence County 4-H robotics teams took part in their annual competition on Saturday, Feb. 4. Two teams of middle school students entered the tournament. The teams were coached by high schoolers Corey and Cooper Naylor.
The VEX IQ Competition was hosted by Liberty Middle School. It featured 50 middle and elementary schools from across the state. The two Lawrence County teams finished near the back, but Corey and Cooper believe the teams gained experience for the future.
“For my team, I think they did really well because this year, besides Colton [Naylor]… all of them were all new,” said Corey. “They never had experienced driving the robots. They had experience with the programming part of it, but they never had experienced… driving a robot before.
“They really impressed me how fast they picked up driving.”
The teams built what they described as a “Mars rover” with a moveable claw extending vertically.
“I was impressed with [my team],” said Cooper. “Just like my brother Corey’s team, they didn’t have a lot of experience. I had maybe one person who had a little bit of experience with the robot… but the others really hadn’t had a lot of experience. So I was incredibly impressed with them. I thought they did a great job.
The teams will take a break from practicing until September. Then, Cooper said, it will be “back to business as usual.”
Due to competition rules, high school students aren’t allowed on the teams.
“The VEX IQ [competition] is for up to eighth grade, so this was Colton’s last year of competing,” said Paige Naylor, a 4-H volunteer and the boys’ mother. “So then next year, he’ll have to be a coach.”
During this season, Colton got a taste of leading a team while helping his brothers coach. When his brothers were unable to attend the VEX IQ tournament, Colton stepped up to coach during the competition.
“I taught the team how to code and coached them during the coding [portion],” said Colton. “And I taught them how to drive because there were a few weeks Corey and Cooper could not make it [to practice].”
Though he didn’t go out on top, Colton enjoyed his final season on a team.
“I think it was pretty successful,” said Colton.
According to Colton, the teams didn’t receive their robots until mid-November. Once they had them, they only had about a month to build, then about three weeks to practice driving.
The tournament marked the teams’ third year competing in the annual competition.
“We started back in 2019,” said Corey. “We started at the Lions Club, and we’ve been doing it ever since then.
“Our first year we competed at Wallace State. Our last two years we competed at Liberty Middle School in Madison.”
During their first competition, Corey helped lead his team to a second place finish. The county’s second team earned a respectable placement, particularly considering their lack of experience.
“The first year, one of the teams got second place,” said Corey. “The second team finished in the top 20.”
In 2022, Corey coached his team to a 17th place finish. Cooper’s team finished a few spots behind.
Though Corey will graduate this year, Cooper and Colton will return as high schoolers to lead an experienced team into next season.
