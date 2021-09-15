Moulton man arrested twice in violation of sex offender registration law

A Moulton man remains in the Lawrence County Jail after being arrested twice earlier this month for violating a state sex offender registration act, according to reports.
Bobby Ray Lang, 62, is charged with two counts of sex offender registration violations after he was initially arrested on Sept. 2, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
On Thursday, Sept. 2, the Moulton Police Department responded to a call concerning a suspicious person sitting in the yard of a residence on Tommie Drive, the report said.
Responding officer Epifanio Dejoya located the suspect and identified him as Lang. “Through past experience with the suspect, officers knew that Mr. Lang was a registered sex offender,” the report states. “He seemed to be disoriented and could not provide an address as to where he lives. Mr. Lang could also not produce any identification and did not have any on his person.”
According to Alabama Code 15-20A-18, an Alabama resident who is convicted as a sex offender commits the crime of failing to obtain and possess identification as an adult sex offender if they fail to obtain and keep in their possession a valid driver’s license or identification card issued by the Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency, the report states.
After Lang’s initial arrest on Sept. 2, and after being released from the Lawrence County Jail, Moulton Police received a call concerning a male subject lying in a roadway inside city limits, according to the report.
Officers and paramedics arrived to the scene and identified the subject, Lang, before transporting him to Lawrence Medical Center.
“A short time later, the Police Department received a call that (Lang) had left the hospital and was laying in someone’s yard on Littrell Circle,” the MPD report said. “Officer Tim Owens made contact with Mr. Lang as he was walking down the roadway on Katherine Drive. Once again, Mr. Lang could not provide any identification, as required by law. Therefore, he was arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail.”
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department inmate roster, Lang was booked into the Lawrence County Jail, where he remained as of Tuesday, on Sept. 5, with bond set at $5,000.
“We have to take these matters very seriously,” Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight stated in the report. “Mr. Lang is a registered sex offender and has been roaming neighborhoods and trespassing on people’s property. We (the Department) are working diligently to provide the best law enforcement for our community.”
