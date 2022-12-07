Superintendent: First Solar money to lift Lawrence education

Smith

The planned First Solar plant in Lawrence County is expected to produce more than $43 million in new tax revenue for the county’s school system in the next two decades, and officials’ ideas on how to spend the windfall range from building and repairing schools to offering new courses.

The $900 million solar panel module manufacturing facility, which was announced earlier this month will have about $69 million in noneducational state and local taxes waived over two decades as part of incentives for the plant to locate in Lawrence County. But educational taxes aren’t abated under state law, and the plant will provide Lawrence County Schools with an estimated $12.3 million in tax revenue during construction in the next three years and another $31.4 million in property taxes across 20 years.

