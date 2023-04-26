“Joey Harte Says Goodbye” to be performed at Jackson House this weekend

This weekend the Jackson House will host three live performances of “Joey Harte Says Goodbye.” The play, an Evil Cheez Production, will feature Moulton resident Alicia Grove Carpenter.

Two performances will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The final showing will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.