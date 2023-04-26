“Joey Harte Says Goodbye” to be performed at Jackson House this weekend

This weekend the Jackson House will host three live performances of “Joey Harte Says Goodbye.” The play, an Evil Cheez Production, will feature Moulton resident Alicia Grove Carpenter.
Two performances will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The final showing will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets are $15. They can be purchased at the door and through Venmo by sending to @JacksonHouse-Foundation. Call 256-410-1688 to reserve seats.
The play invites the audience to watch as the family of Joseph Harte, Jr. attends his wake after his untimely passing. It is recommended for mature audiences due to language and subject matter.
