Today’s Mom program being offered in Lawrence County

Gilbert

Did you know that Alabama is ranked #3 in the nation in infant mortality? The goal of the Today’s Mom program is to reduce the infant mortality rate in Alabama among pregnant adults and teens. The Today’s Mom series of lessons teaches moms-to-be about how to maintain a heathy diet throughout and after their pregnancy, breastfeeding information, safety in the kitchen for mom and baby, physical activity and more. 

This program is a 6-week lesson series and each lesson will last 45 min.-1 hour. Today’s Mom can be delivered in multiple formats such as-in person, online or over the phone.  Kali Gilbert, EFNEP Educator, facilitates the program. 

