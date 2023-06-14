Today’s Mom program being offered in Lawrence County

Did you know that Alabama is ranked #3 in the nation in infant mortality? The goal of the Today’s Mom program is to reduce the infant mortality rate in Alabama among pregnant adults and teens. The Today’s Mom series of lessons teaches moms-to-be about how to maintain a heathy diet throughout and after their pregnancy, breastfeeding information, safety in the kitchen for mom and baby, physical activity and more.
This program is a 6-week lesson series and each lesson will last 45 min.-1 hour. Today’s Mom can be delivered in multiple formats such as-in person, online or over the phone. Kali Gilbert, EFNEP Educator, facilitates the program.
If you know of anyone who might benefit from the program, please let them know about the Today’s Mom program. For more than 50 years, the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) has been an integral part of Alabama Extension. EFNEP teaches limited-resource individuals how to improve their dietary practices and become more effective managers of available resources.
Additionally, Gilbert is looking for donors who would like to give expectant mothers items to support the care of their newborns after birth. These items may include car seats, diapers of all sizes, and other baby items.
Please reach out to Lawrence County – Alabama Extension at 256-974-2464 or email Kali Gilbert, EFNEP Educator, at krg0046@auburn.edu if you would like to register for this lesson series or to become a donor to this program! The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome! Please let Kali Gilbert know at 256-974-2464 if you have accessibility needs. www.aces.edu
