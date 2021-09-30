“Raise your voice unto the Lord”

When Ginger Layman Davis was just a little girl, she was immersed in music, not instrumental music, mind you, the way some of our guests in this series have been, but in acapella music, the music we make when we are alone with God or when we sing as a congregation without a musical instrument to accompany us.
Her father, Don Layman, was a lay preacher, a school teacher and a song leader. Her mother, Donna Jo Glenn Layman, sang to her children all the time and she grew up in the Church of Christ in Moulton, where only voices were always used to praise and worship God.
In the third grade, she made her piano debut at the First United Methodist Church in Moulton, where she had been taking piano lessons. It was there that she first played for an audience and where she made her first mistake, a traumatic event for the little girl, who would always be nervous when on stage alone for a solo or an audition. Stage fright, they call it, and she admits to having a bad case of it, “I was terrified whenever I had to go onstage alone after that,” said Ginger recently. But it never stopped her, it just made her hypersensitive to being perfect or as near to it as she could get.
Taking piano lessons also taught her to read music and an invaluable lesson later in life when she would sing with strangers and need to know more than the old familiar songs of her youth.
Around the age of 13, she was a member of the Church of Christ Youth Skit Team, under the direction of Bobby Burch and Stanley Johnson. This gave her more confidence in singing in front of an audience and it was a lot of fun! At one point, she had a solo consisting of four words, “Oh, hear me now,” in the song, “Jesus is The Answer.” Again, she was nervous, but she overcame it and learned to control her emotions more with each performance. “It was a lot of fun singing on Wednesday nights at church and I sang at home with my mom, who is a soprano and my dad, who is a bass.”
In 4-H she competed in public speaking forums from 5th grade to 12th grade, winning scholarships from her speeches, but singing alone was something she still just could not do, although public speaking helped to build up her confidence. Eventually, Ginger would learn to love singing in front of a crowd.
An eighth grader at the time, Ginger was a member of the 1988 Lawrence County High School Band the year they visited New York City and had the privilege of performing at Carnegie Hall. The group and their parents raised $200,000 toward the trip, holding fundraisers and taking donations to help defray the cost. “We left late at night after graduation, May 26, on a charter bus, it took 22 hours. I slept most of the way, but woke up in NYC and a different world,” she laughed.
The young girl, who loved everything about music, was totally awed as she walked out onto the historic stage at Carnegie Hall with its carved gilt balconies and its cavernous vaulted ceilings and row upon row of seats. “It was so inspiring to think of the people who had stood on the stage where we were standing,” she recalls. “We were the first high school band from Alabama to ever be invited to play there.”
Approximately 100 band members from LCHS played at the enormous concert hall that night under the direction of Freddie Meadows. They performed, “Irish Tune from County Derry,” which Ginger says, is essentially the familiar song, “Danny Boy.” “The acoustics were amazing,” she exclaimed.
The band also performed at the Statue of Liberty, which also had such historic significance that it was a real honor to be there, standing at the base of the huge statue, folding music stands holding their sheet music.
Before leaving for NYC, the band members recorded an album in the LCHS auditorium. The recording called, “The Carnegie Hall Year, 1988” was a big success and a great reminder of her visit to the renowned concert hall. “It contains rehearsed recordings and also some from the live performance at Carnegie Hall,” she explained.
Ginger credits the beginning of her formal musical training to band directors: Cynthia Garner, Reggie Tolbert and Freddie Meadows and to Anthony Turner, who attended the same church as the Laymans and was a teacher at LCHS. “Mr. Turner was great, he would let anyone in school who liked to sing come to his homeroom and sing at 7:15 on Thursday mornings. There were a lot of us from the Moulton Baptist Church and the Church of Christ, but anyone could join in. We all loved it!” The group sang from hymn books. The Glee Club, which was always a standard class at LCHS, had been discontinued at the time, but Turner found a way to bring a joyful noise into the halls, just the same.
She learned all of the basics for a foundation in music right here in Moulton. But it was when she attended UNA on a full clarinet scholarship that she began to really understand how truly blessed she was to have learned from the people in school and in her church, “Freddie Meadows and Freddie Tolbert had us so far ahead of what they were doing in freshman music program at UNA that I didn’t like it and dropped my scholarship,” she said.
However, it was at that point that she heard about the Colligate Singers at UNA. “I went for an audition, again, nervous and fearful of singing alone,” she admitted. “It was really the first time I had ever stood up on an empty stage and sung for an audition.”
She had nothing to fear, of course, and easily made the cut, although those five minutes seemed like an eternity.
“The Colligate Singers were amazing,” she said. “Singing with other people who were so talented was a real pleasure. It was the first time I’d ever worn a long black dress and pearls to sing in concert in front of an audience.”
The group sang twice in Mobile churches, in Chicago, also at a church, but it was in Cincinnati they sang in an old stone cathedral. “It was just like I had always imagined,” she said. “The sound just reverberated on those stone walls and was so beautiful.”
From 1994-1996, under the direction of UNA Choral Director Dr. Robert Prowse, she learned more about music and gained more poise and self-assurance. She graduated from UNA in 1996, with a BA in Art and a minor in Business.
Then it was on to Auburn for Ginger, where again, she studied and attained a BA in Horticulture in 1998. She moved to Atlanta after graduation and worked as an assistant manager in a garden center by day and joined a community chorus, singing Handel’s Messiah in the Atlanta Symphony Concert Hall with only a one-hour rehearsal prior to the performance. It would become another inspiring experience for her. “It was a huge concert hall,” she recalls. “The seats for the singers were 10-15 rows of each voice part, from the stage to the back wall; we rehearsed and performed with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, which was yet another amazing experience.”
Ginger still laughs at the memory of the director having to teach some of the members of the 1200 strong choir to enunciate the words “For unto us” which should not be pronounced, “for unto wuss,” the way we say it in the South.
Back home again, she enrolled in Athens State College and earned a BS in Elementary Education, which she would use in another field that she loved, working with young children.
Of course, throughout her travels she always found a church to attend and in which to raise her voice to praise the Lord.
Once again, she found herself missing and needing music in her life, as she signed up for an audition for the Florence Camerata, singing “It Is Well With My Soul” to gain a place in the group.
The Florence Camerata, under the tutelage of Canadian Conductor Ian Loeppky (a talented vocalist who headed up the choral department at UNA) would be Ginger’s introduction to singing American Sacred Music and texts in foreign languages, including Spanish, German, French, Latin, and Appalachian English. The latter dialect came easily for the Southern members of the all acapella ensemble, but some words would prove difficult for the classically-trained members who had for so long been exactingly precise and learned such proper elocution. “It was hard for them to learn to drop the ‘g’ on the end of some words,” Ginger explained. “They had a hard time learning to sing song 455 in the Sacred Harp hymn book, “I Want a Sober Mind,” which in our Appalachian dialect would be pronounced, “I Won’t a Sober Mind,” it was so difficult for them to articulate!”
This would be the formal introduction of a form of singing that Ginger would come to love and which would become a big part of her adult life later on, the Shape Note method of group singing, often referred to as Sacred Harp music.
This discipline goes back to England, Scotland and Ireland, brought across the sea in the days before this country was fully formed. It was this music which the settlers of Appalachia would sing from their porches on long summer evenings, around the hearth on winter nights and at revivals and baptisms in creeks, ponds and rivers all throughout the Southern part of the new country. Eventually, these groups would travel and sing in cities and towns to huge crowds of people who could camp out on the streets and in grassy parks and along creek banks, singing acapella, to hundreds and sometimes thousands of people who came both to participate and just to listen.
These singings, called “conventions” would often meet and perform in courthouses because the high ceilings offered unique acoustics that made their sound even ‘bigger.’ The groups were so large at times that they developed a method of keeping time with their hands, often seen in movies like, “Cold Mountain” and “Oh, Brother, Where Art Thou?” as chopping motions in time with the voices. Although the Sacred Harp method is still popular and still has an international following, the only courthouse where they still sing is in Cullman, Alabama and it is well worth the trip to hear them. (They won’t meet this year due to COVID)
The group Ginger sang with performed a selection of Sacred Harp music in concert at Grace Episcopal Church in Sheffield, under the direction of the composer of the piece, Tim Sharp, titled, “What Wondrous Love Is This.” They were accompanied by the Chuck Nation Band, a well-known bluegrass band. It was such a beautiful rendition that people were very complimentary.
She has also performed Mozart’s “Requiem” in Latin, rehearsing for two hours each week while three-year-old Garrison sat quietly, listening. A choir member once asked her how she kept him so quiet, to which Ginger replied, “I expect him to be quiet.”
Ginger’s voice has matured and mellowed. She has developed a wide vocal range, singing alto, soprano and tenor parts. Her voice ranges from high B-flat above the treble clef to tenor notes in the bass clef, about two octaves, and is considered a high B-flat above the treble clef, to tenor notes below the clef and tenor notes in the bass clef. Normally she sings 2nd Soprano, which is most comfortable for her.
In 2007, Ginger married the love of her life, John Davis, who also possesses a beautiful voice. The couple has one son, Garrison, who also occasionally leads congregational singing, like his dad and his papa. “On singing nights, John would hold baby Garrison up in one arm and a songbook in the other, giving Garrison an early start in song leading,” says Ginger.
The couple has visited several countries on missionary trips and is happy to share their love of music wherever they go. On one such trip a local asked her to sing for him as he recorded on his phone as she sang in an old shipping container. “The sound was incredible bouncing off those old metal walls,” said Ginger. Again she had to swallow her lingering fears.
In 2017, she sang with a group of about 20 people who gathered to record a CD called, “Songs of Comfort” to be distributed at Shoals area funeral homes for services that requested Acappella songs, such as, “I’ll Fly Away,” “Peace in The Valley” and “Never Grow Old.”
She made a hauntingly beautiful audio tape in the old Farmer’s Gin in Moulton. The acoustics in the huge empty building are amazing and showcase what a wonderful venue it could become with some time and effort. If you are interested in helping to preserve this extraordinary building please contact Loretta Gillespie on facebook.
A couple of years ago, when ‘Christmas on The Square’ was introduced in Moulton, Ginger attempted to assemble a group of vocalists to sing carols on the historic square during the event. She didn’t have much luck recruiting people to help with this wonderful idea, so she just decided to go it alone. “I figured that I wasn’t getting any younger and that if I really wanted to do this, I was going to have to do it solo,” she said. And that’s exactly what she did. She stood on the crowded square in Moulton, on a cold December night and raised her voice, solo, reminding people about the real reason for Christmas. It was a thing of beauty, so unexpected and so rare to hear someone with such a beautiful voice singing such moving words at such a poignant time of year.
If you would like to be a part of this beautiful and meaningful tribute to our Savior in song, please contact Ginger Layman Davis on facebook. Everyone is welcome to join in.
To hear Ginger sing live, please visit these sites on Youtube. https://youtube.com/shorts/5gFS__9CHcQ?feature=share https://lchsband.bandcamp.com
YouTube link of traditional Sacred Harp music made when COVID kept them from regular in-person venues https://youtu.be/xKMiPMcN_l8
