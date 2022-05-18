Kappa Kappa Iota awards Lawrence scholarships

The Lawrence County Chapter of Kappa Kappa Iota awarded five scholarships to Lawrence County High seniors this week. Pictured from the left, Bella McGregory, Addie Proctor, Katie Jett, Josie Montgomery, and Makenzie Owens each received a $500 KKI scholarship to pursue a career in education. KKI also awarded $500 scholarships to Hatton High School graduate and Northwest Shoals Community College student Scarlette McAbee, East Lawrence High senior Brooklyn Letson, and R.A. Hubbard High senior Keyondrick Cobb.

