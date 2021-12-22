Christmas on the Square trail to close after Jan. 1

Visitors and locals frequenting downtown Moulton for Lawrence County’s 2021 Christmas on the Square event have about a week to enjoy walking the holiday trail before decorations come down in the new year.
The annual Christmas tree trail, which opened on the lawn of historic Lawrence County courthouse for the first time in December 2019, is lit nightly and open to the public until Jan. 1.
This year’s COTS trail brought back live events to downtown Moulton, including a Miracle on Court Street family event held on Friday.
The Miracle on Court Street event delighted children and parents alike with a petting zoo and appearances of holiday characters, including Disney’s Olaf and Dr. Suess’s Grinch. Crowds on Friday also enjoyed complimentary hot chocolate, made possible by COTS sponsors and COTS volunteers.
Photos from COTS events are available on the Lawrence County Christmas on the Square Facebook and Instagram pages. Visitors to the trail are also encouraged to share their photos of the events and decorations by including the hashtag #COTS42 when posting to social media.
