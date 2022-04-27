Courtland captures your heart and inspires your imagination New series “Saving Our Stories” begins on Saturday, May 7

Courtland, Alabama just loves company! Courtland’s Mayor Linda Peebles has worked hard to find something for everyone to enjoy this spring, summer and fall, something that will entice people of all ages to come down, bring a lawn chair and maybe an umbrella in case the sun gets too bright, enjoy good music, learn more of Lawrence County’s history as well as the history of the country, and visit with old friends while making new ones, discovering common interests, and getting out of the house for some much needed R&R.
Here is the monthly lineup that Mayor Peebles has put together. The dates are always on the first Saturday of the month. These events are made possible with the help of a grant called, “Saving Our Stories” which endeavors to save local historical and legendary stories, myths and fables for future generations.
On Saturday, May 7th - Lawrence County’s own Earl Smith will tell of diffusing a nuclear bomb that would have destroyed the eastern seaboard of the United States. The incident, known as the Broken Arrow Incident of 1961, was President John Kennedy’s first press release after his inauguration. For fifty years, the details were kept locked up in a vault due to their sensitivity. But after the time limit set forth by the Freedom of Information Act had passed, Earl and others were finally able to speak about the part they played in this period of our history called the ‘Cold War’. Earl, a Hatton High graduate, will be on hand to share his story and will be available to sign books and answer questions. There is currently a movie in production about Earl and the part he played in this stunning saga of heroic action.
In addition to Earl Smith, local award-winning singer/songwriter, and Hatton native, Mike Owens, will share some of his latest songs. CDs will be available upon request. Owens taught school in Sheffield for 37 years, then retired as Assistant Superintendent in 2009.
He started writing poetry while in college, just as a pasttime, jotting down phrases and tidbits of things that stuck in his mind, or sometimes flitted through it without lingering long enough for him to get it down on paper.
He eventually penned his first novel, “When Cotton Was King” in 2010.
In May of 2019, Mike’s song, “I’d Settle for a Dirt Road”, recorded by Chuck Handcock, went to Number One on Cashbox and placed on some other charts. “It was very humbling to hear my songs over the radio,” said Owens. “I never dreamed that it would actually happen.”
By the first of August, 2020, Mike had another song to attain the Number One spot. “Stand for the Flag, Kneel at the Cross” was recorded by Terry Davis, of Tyler, Texas. It reached the top billing spot on Cashbox and Christian Voice.
In November 2020, just a few months later, “Rosie” reached the Number One slot, recorded by Chuck Hancock.
The fourth song that Owens penned to climb all the way to the top of the Cashbox charts was titled, “Not Just a Cross in the Ground”, recorded by Mike Leichner. It also reached number four on the Christian Voice charts. This one is available on YouTube accompanied by a video.
Another of Owens songs, written after the tornado that ripped Lawrence County apart, is also available on YouTube under the title “Mike Owens Tornado Song” and features a compilation of photographs from around the county in the aftermath of the tornado as well as Owens original lyrics and music.
This “Saving Our Stories” event is from 2-4:00 p.m. in the historic Courtland RR Depot.
June 4, Courtland’s Annual Picnic in the Park
This event has been growing and bringing in tourists for several years now. Folks have learned to always mark their calendars for this one, which can be counted on to bring you some of the best musicians, great food, and wonderful company! This year’s entertainment includes the Ray Sparks Band, and the Joyful Noise gospel group. This event begins at 11:00 a.m. and runs until 4:00 p.m. and will be held at the historic downtown square. Concession stand will be open with hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks, and assorted candy available for purchase.
July 2nd – Recording artist and songwriter, Matt Prater, followed by a huge fireworks display
Fireworks and a talented area musician, singer/songwriter Matt Prater, from Athens, AL will kick off the patriotic holiday with great original music from a soulful storyteller, with country, honky tonk, folk and roots music influences. Matt’s songs are relevant to all generations. He has been successful in writing everything from independently produced solo projects as an artist, to custom theme songs and commercial jingles for others. “Picking a guitar and learning to play is the easy part of songwriting,” says Prater. “Stitching stories with a straight forward frankness and making it look easy is the tough part.”
“Real and pure country music from North Alabama, Matt Prater’s album “Tables and Chairs”, is filled with great songs!”
Known for his rich melodic voice and his love of music, which shows in his lyrics, Prater will delight you with slices of southern life, each one a story unto itself. He draws you in with his voice, making you want to catch and keep every word.
His live performances can be found on radio shows including WDVX’s Blue Plate Special, WSM’s Honky Tonk Round Up, Florida’s 30A Songwriter’s Radio, and others.
For more info about this artist visit www.mattpratersmusic.com
The evening will end with a spectacularly dazzling fireworks display. Come back to Courtland for this special event, from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.! This event will be held at the Roy Coffey Park.
August 6th – Muscle Shoals singer-songwriter Tosha Hill will share music and stories through songs. Tosha’s musical journey grew from humble beginnings at an early age performing at churches around her hometown near Waterloo. Born into a talented family, music was her life. She later honed and crafted her talents in the legendary recording studios recognized throughout the world as the Muscle Shoals sound.
Her love of music was passed down by her parents and her brothers, Josh and Caleb, play in her band. Tosha and her father, Billy Jack Hill, write songs together while talking about things that have happened in life. Billy’s parents were sharecroppers and after long days in the cotton fields the family would sit around making music with their eight children.
Walking in the footsteps of some of music’s greatest performers from her hometown has greatly influenced Tosha and continues to inspire this talented singer/songwriter. The young artist is a testament not only the caliber of music and talent that records in Muscle Shoals, but a testament to the inspiration that comes from being surrounded by others who call this area their home.
Tosha has an exceptional presence on stage that leaves the audience wanting more. Her music is true to the Shoals soul while also staying true to her country roots and family. Her debut album, Forty Miles, is a collection of five songs co-written with her father.
The young singer has become a regular at Nashville’s Bluebird Café and she has co-written with Rock and Roll Hall of Famers such as John Oates (Hall and Oates), Spooner Oldham, and Brenda Lee. She has also shared the stage with Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, John Paul White (Civil Wars), Shenandoah, Randy Owen (Alabama), and Lonestar.
Bring your family and join us around the gazebo in Courtland’s Downtown Park on Saturday, August 6th from 6:00 – 9:00 for an evening of stories told through music with Tosha and her family. (Tosha Hill, toshahill.com.)
September 3rd - Tribute artists Rik Roberts (Barney Fife) and Allan Newsome (Floyd the Barber) will join us as Mayberry Man the movie is shown in the park. There will be a Mayberry look-alike contest for those who attend. This comedy show is bound to have you doubled over laughing, bringing back memories of a simpler time and place. This fun event starts at 5:30 and runs until 7:30 p.m.
The movie, Mayberry Man starts at 8:00 p.m. September 3rd (the first event begins at 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.)
Courtland Downtown Park
October 1st – Kicks off the day at 8:00 a.m. with a car show downtown on the historic Courtland Square. This event has grown into one of the most popular venues in this area, with all kinds of muscle cars, vintage and antique entries and souped-up hot rods of all kinds.
Later the same day, come back to Courtland for a special event that is based in fact, taking place in Lawrence and Winston counties back in the 1800s. This action-packed story has inspired many books, becoming both legend and folklore. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. at the historic Courtland Depot, where Winston County Librarian, Carla Waldrep, will portray local legend Aunt Jenny Brooks and share stories of the infamous mountain woman. Afterward, there will be a cemetery tour following at 7:30 p.m. This event features local volunteers dressed in period attire, as they portray various colorful characters from Courtland’s past. All events will start on the square on Oct. 1.
November 5th – from 10:00-12:00 p.m. marks the last of this years Saving Our Story Events. Elizabeth Vander Kamp, storyteller extraordinaire, will share the beauty and importance of telling our stories to others. She will also include stories of Native Americans as a tribute to our county’s rich heritage.
Mayor Linda Peebles cordially invites everyone to come out and join us as Elizabeth Vander Kamp shares the power of storytelling at the Historic Courtland Train Depot on November 5, 2022. As a teller of stories, Elizabeth seeks to share the beauty of our world, the struggles and triumphs of humanity, and the awesome yet humbling power of listening. She shares her stories with all ages, all audience sizes, and in various settings – from hospital rooms to performing art centers, from small home gatherings to back porches.
Her belief that “stories are everywhere,” is contagious and she views the art of sharing of stories as uplifting and a way of connecting with others. Stories also have a way of making us think and to appreciate the good times, while also discovering healing and lessons learned from the not so good times.
According to Mayor Peebles, “During her time with us, Elizabeth will share several stories with a focus on preserving our own memories while also acknowledging the rich history of our own county.”
Adults and children will be touched by her sharing of a tender Native American story, the Rough-Face Girl.
This series of presentations is part of the Courtland Public Library’s monthly SOS (Save Our Stories) program scheduled from March 2022 through December 2022. Events are free and open to the public (all ages) and made possible by funding through the Alabama Humanities Alliance.
