BOE recognizes welding students

Several county high school students were recognized Monday for receiving their short-term certificates from Northwest-Shoals Community College. The students, participants in the Lawrence County Career Technical Center, were honored by the board of education, LCCTC counselor Callie Terry, director Robby Vinzant and welding instructor Brian Tidwell.
“It’s just huge,” said Tidwell. “That means they’re on the first step towards getting an associate’s degree, or at least a long-term certificate.”
The recipients were a mix of seniors and juniors. Each student had spent at least two years in LCCTC’s welding program while obtaining dual-enrollment credits through NW-SCC.
“They can get a short-term certificate from Northwest-Shoals, a long-term certificate, or an associate’s degree,” said Tidwell.
Tidwell says he hopes his students continue on at NW-SCC to complete their degrees.
“I encourage them all to go ahead and get the associate’s degree,” said Tidwell, “because the job possibilities. That just means more to them in the long run.”
After the NW-SCC presentation, a parent of an East Lawrence High student, Aaron Smith, spoke to the board. He voiced concerns regarding a teacher at the school.
“I’m here today with my kids,” said Smith. “I try to teach them to stand up for what’s right, oppose what’s wrong, and to have accountability. And I would like to bring some accountability to a teacher we have at East Lawrence.”
Smith presented examples of the teacher’s behavior to the board, including allegations of lying to students and parents. He said the behavior showed a failure to care for the students and accused the board of failing to address the issues.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the incidents underwent a full investigation.
“I have investigated all of it thoroughly and taken proper action,” said Smith. “We’ve addressed some of those things; with every story, there’s two different sides.
“All of his concerns have been addressed, and I’m not saying he was wrong about all of them.”
In other matters, the county’s graduation requirements will change in the forthcoming school year, dropping from 26 credits to 25. The 25th credit will be a class involving Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace curriculum and the Alabama Career Essentials program, formerly known as Ready to Work. It will be a county-wide class.
All school and personnel contracts were approved.
