BOE recognizes welding students

From left: Brody Heaps, Eva Garrison, Garson Pierce, Jayden Baldwin, Elizabeth Chisolm, Eli Reed, and Josh Riley.

Several county high school students were recognized Monday for receiving their short-term certificates from Northwest-Shoals Community College. The students, participants in the Lawrence County Career Technical Center, were honored by the board of education, LCCTC counselor Callie Terry, director Robby Vinzant and welding instructor Brian Tidwell.

“It’s just huge,” said Tidwell. “That means they’re on the first step towards getting an associate’s degree, or at least a long-term certificate.”

