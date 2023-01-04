Journey to save Jesseton

A dilapidated house sat on the edge of Joel and Letha Sandlin’s new property. It would have been an eyesore, except it was hidden. Years of brush and undergrowth surrounded the old home, rendering it nigh on invisible. While working on the property, Joel removed the brush and uncovered the house.

The structure sat, old and dirty, with a rusty satellite dish sitting on top and the rear roof caved in.   The Sandlins decided to raze the building; it was the simplest course of action. To avoid alarming their neighbors, they warned them that the dilapidated house would be razed soon. The neighbors told the Sandlins that an old dogtrot cabin existed inside the house; one asked if he could save some of the cabin’s timber before Joel burned it. They told the Sandlins it used to be the Jesseton Post Office. 

