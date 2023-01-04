Journey to save Jesseton

A dilapidated house sat on the edge of Joel and Letha Sandlin’s new property. It would have been an eyesore, except it was hidden. Years of brush and undergrowth surrounded the old home, rendering it nigh on invisible. While working on the property, Joel removed the brush and uncovered the house.
The structure sat, old and dirty, with a rusty satellite dish sitting on top and the rear roof caved in. The Sandlins decided to raze the building; it was the simplest course of action. To avoid alarming their neighbors, they warned them that the dilapidated house would be razed soon. The neighbors told the Sandlins that an old dogtrot cabin existed inside the house; one asked if he could save some of the cabin’s timber before Joel burned it. They told the Sandlins it used to be the Jesseton Post Office.
The Sandlins weren’t sure whether to believe their neighbors or not, but it made Joel curious. He ripped off a piece of the house’s siding to see if the neighbors were right. Underneath, a thick cedar beam stared back at him. He also searched the National Archives and verified that the cabin used to be the town post office.
In March 2021, Joel reached out to the Lawrence County Archives to inform them about the cabin and receive advice on how to save it.
Lawrence County Archivist Wendy Hazle frequently heard from individuals about historical discoveries; often the land owner chooses to raze or destroy the history out of convenience. When she first spoke to him, Hazle expected a similar conversation.
“Joel calls me one day and he says this is what I’ve got, and it was a post office, and I was going to tear all of this down,” said Hazle. “And I’m waiting because I’m so used to this. And I said, ‘Well, you know, it’d be great if you didn’t tear it down, but there’s really no rule that says you can’t, so if you want to, go ahead.’
“He’s like, ‘No, I want to save it.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I love you!’ Because that really got me excited. Because most people don’t want to save them.”
“Some people may think, ‘It’s just a cabin. What’s the big deal about it?’” said Joel. “It may have just been a cabin, but it was a post office and [slave quarters too].”
Hazle visited the property to see the cabin and began studying the property’s history.
“I went out there and looked at it, and I started doing a little bit of research,” said Hazle. “The property that Joel Sandlin’s on, as you go back, it belonged to Elijah Stover.”
Elijah Stover was born on Jan. 17, 1796. In 1818, he married Delphia Logan. Documents from 1847 and 1853 record Stover purchasing parcels of land in what is now the Oakville area, near the Lawrence County line. He built a two-story house on the land and, as a slave owner, built 18 cabins to house 18 black slave families. These were positioned behind the main house.
He and Delphia had several children together; one was Artimsey Elizabeth Stover. Artimsey was born in 1842. Unlike many of her siblings, she didn’t remain in Alabama. At 16, she wed Jessie Hill, 20, and the pair moved to be near Hill’s family in Arkansas.
After Stover died in April of 1871, his estate was split between them. Documents recording the distribution of his inheritance include no mention of Artimsey or Hill – presumably because Stover thought they would never return to Alabama. He thought wrong. In the wake of her father’s death, Artimsey and Hill returned to Lawrence County to live near her siblings and mother.
Hill became a prominent citizen in the area. When it was decided that the area needed its own post office, Hill was selected to be the postmaster. The cabin, one of the old slave quarters, was chosen to house the post office. The office and area were subsequently called Jesseton in honor of Hill. The area encompassed roughly where Speake sits today.
The post office opened in early 1886; it lasted until 19 years. The postal service discontinued operations at Jesseton in July of 1905.
The cabin disappeared from record after its use as a post office. Before the Sandlins purchased the property, it was owned by Leldon and Laura Sterling and utilized as a pasture. After her husband’s death in 1995, Laura maintained ownership of the property until her passing in 2020. Leldon inherited the land from his father John Franklin Sterling. It is unclear when the house was constructed around the cabin.
After seeing the cabin, Hazle called Benjamin Hoksbergen, an archaeology professor at UAH, and asked him to come look at the cabin.
When Hoksbergen saw the cabin, he immediately knew it was over 100 years old.
“I was very excited,” said Hoksbergen. “I could tell right away that it was a 19th century structure.
“It was like opening a present; it was a nice surprise.”
Based on the cabin’s hardware, exposed frame, and flooring, Hoksbergen dated its construction to sometime in the 1840s. His estimation aligns best with the land purchase documents from 1847.
“The nails that were used for [the construction] were consistent with post-1835,” said Hoksbergen. “All the historic timbers and everything were consistent with things I have seen in late 1830s, 1840s houses.
“Now we have the dimensional lumbers: two by fours, one by eights, all that. Back in the early 19th century, most cut lumber was being cut and milled on plantations,” said H. “They weren’t bound by the rules we have today with dimensional lumber. They were just cutting whatever they could get out of logs, so the timbers aren’t nice, tidy dimensions like we have today. And the plantation milled lumber is usually with a straight up and down saw; sometimes these were just handsaws instead of a radial saw. And that was consistent with what I saw in the structure.”
According to Hazle, Hoksbergen’s estimations were corroborated by Carolyn Barske Crawford, executive director of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and former history professor at UNA.
Hazle helped the Sandlins get the cabin placed on the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage; it was placed on the register on July 15, 2021.
To return the cabin to its original state, the Sandlins plan to remove the remnants of the modern home. The siding, flooring, and the two structures built onto the front and rear of the cabin will be done away with.
To complete the restoration and ensure the cabin’s stability, it will be deconstructed and rebuilt near Hill Cemetery, where Jessie and Artimsey lay.
