Sheriff honors life-saving nurse

A local nurse employed by the Lawrence County Jail was honored by the Sheriff’s Office last week for saving the life of an arrestee who had stopped breathing while being processed into the jail in January.
The nurse, Lisa Terry, was awarded a medal and certificate of appreciation at a special ceremony held at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Feb. 24.
On Jan. 13, Terry was alerted to the arrestee who had fallen unconscious in the booking area of the jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“A fellow arrestee and a correctional officer were able to help get the unconscious person onto the examination table. Nurse Terry began CPR and was able to reestablish a pulse,” a report from the Sheriff’s Office states.
The arrestee is believed to have ingested unknown narcotics before their arrest. The arrestee was transported to a local hospital for observation after the incident and later booked into the jail.
“We are fortunate to have nurse Lisa Terry on our staff,” Sheriff Max Sanders said. “Her skill and dedication to her profession is greatly appreciated.”
