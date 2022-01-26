Upgrades to Moulton’s water filtration system, the city’s water treatment plant and distribution system hang in the balance as city officials await approval on a grant pre-application to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
Should the city be approved for the funding, an updated filtration system should resolve a taste and odor issue the water department has been grappling with over the past two years, according to Water Superintendent Jay Johnson.
On the other hand, the city is also looking to improve its distribution system to improve the transport of millions of gallons of water to a neighboring water co-operative.
West Lawrence Water Co-operative, based in Mt. Hope, purchases 30 million gallons of treated drinking water from Moulton Water Department each month, according to Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax.
The West Lawrence Co-op provides water to thousands of customers from the Mt. Hope area stretching east into Franklin County towards Russellville.
Johnson said the co-op’s water purchase accounts for about a third of his department’s revenue and helps maintain the outdated, yet debt-free, system the department currently operates.
Weatherwax said the city provides the 30 million gallons at an approximate rate of $1.90 per 1,000 gallons. He said the city makes about $30,000 to $50,000 a month on the sale.
Kelly Taft, the representative of Kelley Group, LLC, which has facilitated the grant application process for other grant funding for Moulton Water in the past, said several studies have been done to determine which improvement projects the city’s water department would benefit from most.
“So Moulton has projects that need to be done to improve the water treatment plant as well as your distribution system to serve the customers that you have here in Moulton, and then there were some additional projects that were studied to be able to provide West Lawrence Water with more water,” she said in a city council meeting on Monday.
Taft also explained that recent infrastructure bills and COVID-relief funds passed by former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden mean more money is also becoming available from the state—grant funds that could potentially be awarded, no match required.
“This year alone, we’re looking at approximately $850 million that will be coming through ADEM for projects. If you are a rural system—which Moulton is, and West Lawrence is—they’re discussing 100% funding,” Taft said. She also told council members a joint application from the two water providers would increase the city’s chances of being approved for the project because the issues become regionally focused. The new distribution system could potentially provide water to a larger coverage area, stretching into Franklin County.
Weatherwax said his concern was with local customers first. He recommended addressing plant issues before considering expanding its distribution to customers outside the city.
District 4 Councilmember Cassandra Lee argued that losing additional revenue from West Lawrence Co-op could potentially hurt Moulton customers if the city is forced to raise rates.
“We rely on them buying water from us,” Lee said. “It is my understanding that the mayor did deny the contract (with West Lawrence Co-op)… He refuses to include the council. We represent those in our district and give them a voice. People have a right to know why their water bill is going up.”
Weatherwax said the water agreement with West Lawrence has been in place since 2008.
“There have been no changes made to that agreement,” Weatherwax said. As far as rate increases, Weatherwax said the city would not know the effects of the loss of revenue until it happens, if it happens.
Weatherwax said upgrades to the plant would be a priority even if grant funding isn’t awarded but said he couldn’t guarantee the city could afford to expand distribution. He said the water treatment plant was built in the 1960s.
“From Moulton’s standpoint, we’ve got to have plant upgrades whether we sell water to anyone other than our citizens and local customers or not,” Johnson agreed.
He added that the time to apply for grants is now while additional funding is trickling down from the federal and state levels, and that applying for a joint application only increases the city’s opportunities.
“If we don’t do it now, and (West Lawrence) doesn’t buy water from us, how will we replace that revenue plus upgrade our system without raising rates,” he said during the meeting. “We need to swing now while it’s heading down the middle.”
Funds already available
In 2020, Moulton applied to Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWSRF) to improve the sustainability of Moulton’s infrastructure and water system. The city received a $500,000 award and a $500,000 loan following that application. Taft said those funds are still available to jumpstart some of these projects.
DWSRF was established by 1996 amendments to the Safe Drinking Water Act (SWDA) and is a financial assistance program designed to help water systems and states to achieve the health protection objectives of the SWDA, according to EPA.gov.
According to the site, Congress appropriates funding for the revolving loan program, and states may award a 20 percent match to water systems based on the results of the most recent Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment.
“What we would like to do—Jay has put together a list of projects that are immediate needs to help lower the water loss that you have, and so, we’re going to start working on those and start working on Moulton’s system with that $1 million. West Lawrence is respectively doing the same thing,” Taft said Monday.
District 3 Councilmember Denise Lovett questioned whether Moulton’s chances of receiving funding could be affected if the West Lawrence Co-op was denied or vice-versa.
Johnson and Taft each said the pre-application will not require the city to commit to a specific project. While applying for a joint project could improve the city’s chances, Taft said the city will have the option to choose whether to expand its distribution system, focus on water treatment upgrades, or even both, once the pre-application process is complete.
She said the deadline to apply is Feb. 1, and the full application process will begin in May.
Resolving taste and odor
“We have had a new issue to pop up over the past couple of years, and that is taste and odor,” Taft said Monday. “I know a lot of you have probably had several calls from your constituents complaining about the smell of the water and the taste of the water.”
“We have worked with Jay and the mayor to issue a public notice, and I just wanted to go on record tonight to say there is absolutely nothing dangerous about the water. It is just something that happens when you have a cell breakdown in your water source. So, it gives it that musty pond smell.”
Johnson and Taft said a carbon-activated filtration system would resolve those recurring taste and odor issues that occur when the compound Geosmin is found present in the water supply.
“The cause of the odd smell and taste is from naturally occurring compounds that are formed from algal blooms and other organic excretions,” Johnson said a year ago following initial testing through Auburn University. “Although these compounds are harmless, the human sense of taste and odor are extremely sensitive to them and can detect them in the water at low concentrations.”
Taft said two separate testing studies with Auburn University have shown multiple harmless compounds could be the culprit for the taste and odor at separate times of the year, according to above-average temperatures in the early summer or late fall.
“That being said, you do have to have some type of filtration system in addition to what you have at the plant to resolve that issue,” said Taft. “In this application, I would also like to include the agreement that you need to resolve your taste and odor issue so that you won’t have that again.”
Essentially, the new upgrades and improvements to the city’s distribution system will also solve the taste and odor issues, Johnson said.
He explained that the addition of a carbon-activated filtration system would absorb the compounds causing the musty smell and flavors. Those compounds would get trapped in the filter as the water travels through, eliminating the issues on the other side.
“We’re trying to catch (the compound) before it gets to the plant, so we don’t just have to throw chemicals into the mix,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to treat the problem without adding more chemicals into the water.”
He said further testing must be completed before his department knows exactly which type of filter to install, as a carbon-activated filter is made up of a variety of materials from activated charcoal to coconut shell.
“This isn’t a one-size-fits-all” solution, Johnson said. He said testing would provide his department with more answers in about two weeks.
Taft said the city could potentially have answers concerning funding on projects and the joint project as early as March.
