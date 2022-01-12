Courtland mural honors late historian

A mural that was recently unveiled in downtown Courtland pays homage to the late historian who first started the project a few years ago.
In October, Courtland events organizer Greg Pace finished the mural project he said his late wife, Lisa, began in hopes of boosting tourism in northern Lawrence County. He said the mural also honors his wife’s work promoting one of her hometown’s largest community events before she passed away unexpectedly in Sept. of 2020.
In her lifetime, Lisa Pace was a prominent figure in Courtland and served on several historical boards in North Alabama. She was also the master mind behind the former springtime event, Wings Over Courtland.
The three-day festival—held annually in April until 2020—that Lisa started with her husband honored local veterans and paid homage to Courtland’s rich history and involvement in World War II.
The event saw Courtland’s Square and downtown area transformed to replicate American 1940s era wartime in honor of U.S. military and veterans. Students from surrounding communities were invited to the educational experience, which also featured local vendors, a vintage car show, a veterans program and parade featuring Rosie the Riveter, and a community picnic at Courtland Park.
In 2019, the town’s Wings Over Courtland festival was endorsed as a Bicentennial event for Lawrence County, commemorating the 200th year since Alabama had achieved statehood. The festival drew around 1,500 visitors to Courtland that year and also featured a fireworks show at the Courtland Air Base.
“That’s where the wings came in,” Greg Pace explained the aesthetics behind the mural he commissioned in his wife’s memory.
Those golden wings painted on the side of a historic building on the north side of the Courtland square, he said, resemble the cadet wings worn by pilots during WWII.
“I think Lisa would have appreciated that,” he said. “We wanted to honor her efforts and tie into the Wings Over Courtland event, but we also wanted the mural to represent something significant to our town’s history.”
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said she was glad to see a second mural be dedicated within the town, especially one in honor of one of the town’s devoted citizens.
“It is a true dedication to Lisa,” Peebles said. “It speaks to the time and effort she poured into the Wings Over Courtland event and her work in promoting our town.”
Greg Pace said a retired painter from Florence, Joel Hill, took on the project and completed the mural in October.
“He’s been involved with a past Wings Over Courtland and sang with a musical group at the Sunday church service,” Pace added. “I appreciate his effort in the project. He did an outstanding job, and I also want to thank Stanley and Shelia Foster for allowing us to put it up on their building.”
Pace said he hopes to hold a dedication ceremony in April for the mural, which is located on the corner of Tennessee and Alabama streets in downtown Courtland. He said he also hopes to have the mural included on the North Alabama Mural Trail, promoted by the Alabama Mountains, Rivers & Lakes Tourism Association.
As for the Wings Over Courtland event, which had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pace said he doesn’t see the event returning to the town anytime soon. The event was first held in 2018 and quickly grew into a project too cumbersome for two people.
“We did have about 25 to 30 people volunteering and helping us behind the scenes,” Pace said. “Lisa worked so hard. As soon as it was over, she was planning for the next year’s event…When it came to fundraising or promoting it, Lisa did everything. I hate to say it won’t happen again, and it sounds cliché, but I can’t do it without my co-pilot.”
Pace said he does plan to continue the smaller events he and his wife started for downtown Courtland, like the Third Thursday Slowdown and Vintage Market monthly events that have traditionally been held from spring until fall.
“Lisa helped start those events as well, and we want to keep those going for our little community,” he said.
The Third Thursday events encourage local residents and visitors to congregate downtown for refreshments and a variety of entertainment each third Thursday of the month. Pace said he hopes to see the event return beginning in April.
The Vintage Market events promote commerce in the area by inviting local craft vendors and other merchants to the Courtland Park, typically on the third Saturday of each month until about October or November as the weather turns cooler and the town readies for the holiday season.
Peebles said Courtland has several first Saturday events planned to begin in the spring as well, which will continue those efforts in bringing visitors to the historic town.
In November, the Town of Courtland and the Courtland Public Library were awarded a $15,000 Alabama Humanities Alliance receiver grant. Peebles said the funds will allow the Library to open additional hours in the months from March to November this year and will also help fund community events for the town during the same months.
“(The funding) will go a long way in helping us bring visitors and generate interest in Courtland,” she said, announcing that an SOS: Save Our Stories recovery plan will bring storytellers, historians and other family entertainment to the Courtland Library or City Park once a month throughout 2022.
“Visitors from across Lawrence County and all across North Alabama can expect something happening in Courtland every first Saturday of the month this year, from the spring and into the fall,” Peebles said. She said details regarding the SOS project will be announced soon as scheduling the events is finalized.
