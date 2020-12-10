Do you love plants? Do you enjoy learning? Then you are a great candidate for the Master Gardener Intern Training Program! You do not have to be a garden expert, just come with a desire to learn and grow!
The Alabama Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program is an educational volunteer-recruitment program offered through the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. Volunteers work with Alabama Extension to provide their communities reliable, relevant and reachable gardening information and education opportunities.
The 13-week Master Gardener training course is available online via Zoom with hands-on afternoon sessions (certain county conditions may apply). Classes in the training program include home lawns, trees, shrubs, annual and perennial flowers and vegetable gardening. Extension specialists, agents, local specialists, and certified Master Gardeners will teach the courses.
Participants in the Master Gardener Course are required to report 50 hours of volunteer service within a year of completing the course in order to become certified. After which, certified Master Gardeners achieve 25 hours of volunteer service. Projects range from answering Helpline calls and assisting Extension agent workshops to ongoing community projects.
The deadline to register for the spring training series is Jan. 17, 2021. The spring intern training will start on Feb. 2 with an orientation, followed by training classes Feb. 4 through April 29.
Lawrence County is growing the number of graduates of the Master Gardener (MG) program. Currently the small group of MG graduates is meeting monthly to learn and/or do volunteer work in the county. Hope to see more sign up for this online class. Should internet access be an issue, the Lawrence County office is looking at options depending on how many have the need—either giving a prospective Master Gardener the opportunity to use the internet facilities in their office—or offering the option at the Moulton Lions Club with at least five people with the need.
For more information, you may contact the Lawrence County Extension office at 256-974-2464. To register for the upcoming Master Gardener training, visit our website at: https://www.aces.edu/go/mastergardenerprogram2021.
The cost for the program is $150 and is paid online. The cost includes a book, t-shirt, nametag and a background check. Lucy Edwards, Regional Extension Agent is the point of contact for the Lawrence County Master Gardener program, she can be reached via cell at 334-329-1672 or via email at lee0003@auburn.edu.
