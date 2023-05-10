Youth Leadership Lawrence honors graduates

The graduation marked the end of the eight-month program.

Members of this year’s Youth Leadership Lawrence class graduated Tuesday, May 2, in a ceremony held at the historic Jackson House. Fifteen students from across the county accepted their certificates from program director Brenda Suski.

“We had a perfect night celebrating these students,” said Suski. “The venue was beautiful, the speaker was excellent, and the food was delicious. Thanks to all the parents for allowing your students to participate in this program.”  

