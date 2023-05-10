Youth Leadership Lawrence honors graduates

Members of this year’s Youth Leadership Lawrence class graduated Tuesday, May 2, in a ceremony held at the historic Jackson House. Fifteen students from across the county accepted their certificates from program director Brenda Suski.
“We had a perfect night celebrating these students,” said Suski. “The venue was beautiful, the speaker was excellent, and the food was delicious. Thanks to all the parents for allowing your students to participate in this program.”
Author and public speaker Lamont Dupree spoke to the students prior to receiving their certificates. Dupree, an associate director of the North Alabama Area Health Education Center, spoke about the importance of finishing strong in school, work, and life.
Suski thanked those involved for supporting the annual ceremony.
“Big thanks to Tammy Copeland Roberts at the Jackson House Foundation for hosting us and all your help,” said Suski.
She also recognized Shawn Luker for providing food for attendees.
“And most of all,” said Suski, “thanks to all the Lawrence County Alabama Chamber of Commerce board members and Jerry Felks for all your help.”
Youth Leadership Lawrence is an annual program for county students organized by the chamber of commerce. Participants take part in several trips to learn about various topics that impact the county, including business, law, education, and politics. Suski and the chamber recently finished accepting applications for next year’s class.
