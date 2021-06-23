Unemployment rates in Lawrence County are returning close to pre-pandemic lows, according to an Alabama Department of Labor report released Friday.
Lawrence County faced a 6.4% unemployment rate in May 2020, but it has now decreased to 2.4%. In November of 2019, before the pandemic began to affect the economy in March 2020, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.5%.
In other areas in the Tennessee Valley, the unemployment trend appears to be similar. Morgan County’s jobless rate dropped to 2.2% in April and remained there in May, down from 5.8% in May 2020. Limestone County had 5.7% unemployment last May but now has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the region at 2.1%. Madison County’s jobless rate was 2.2% in May, with Cullman County’s rate 2.1% and Marshall County’s 2.0%.
The State Department of Labor reported a seasonally adjusted statewide average unemployment rate of 3.4% in May down from 3.6% in April and 7.9% in May 2020, when nearly 175,000 were jobless compared to about 79,000 last month.
Not seasonally adjusted and thus more comparable to the local data, Alabama’s unemployment rate was 2.9% in May.
“Our record-breaking streak is continuing in May, and we hope that it continues throughout the rest of the year,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “Yet again, we’ve dropped our unemployment rate and each month we are getting closer and closer to our pre-pandemic record low unemployment rate of 2.6%. Our economy is adding jobs, and earlier barriers to joining the workforce have been significantly reduced.”
Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said nearly all sectors of the economy were recovering and paychecks were getting fatter.
“Once again, our average weekly wages are at new record high, representing an almost $67 per week over-the-year increase. Both the leisure and hospitality and manufacturing sectors are showing record high wages as well, with significant yearly increases,” he said.
Shelby County in metro Birmingham had the lowest unemployment rate at 1.8%, followed by Blount County at 1.9%. Located in rural western Alabama, Wilcox County was highest in the state at 8.8%, followed by neighboring Lowndes County at 8.2%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.