ALDOT: Bids being reviewed on Alabama 24 road slide project

TRINITY — Repairs on a dangerous dip in the closed outside eastbound lane of Alabama 24 on Trinity Mountain, which has been an “inconvenience” to motorists, could be completed in the next two months and the lane reopened.
The lane has been closed for several months because of a “slide in the slope,” said Seth Burkett, Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman.
“We’ve been monitoring this area for a while, but it seems the heavy rains in 2019 and 2020 may have somewhat accelerated the gradual downslope movement of material,” he said.
He said ALDOT is reviewing bids for “a geotechnical repair project” to address the slide.
“Once the contract is awarded, we anticipate a contractor mobilizing immediately to begin work and completing the repair within a couple of months,” Burkett said. “They will be allowed to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
He said the same section of road had a slide repair in the 1990s, and more recently, pavement repairs have been made at the site.
He said the contractor will construct a soldier pile retaining wall that will be about 28 feet high and 330 feet long.
“It will be surrounded by a safety fence and the shoulder will be lined with a guardrail,” Burkett said. “Traffic impacts during work are anticipated to be minimal. It will probably only require closure of the lane that is already closed.”
The reinforced retaining wall will be built to prevent further movement, Burkett said.
The estimated price tag for the work will be between $2 million and $2.5 million, he said.
The lane closure is in Trinity’s police jurisdiction, Mayor Vaughn Goodwin said.
“We haven’t had any accidents there that I’m aware of,” he said. “I’ve had a couple of complaints from residents who are wondering when it might be repaired. It’s been an inconvenience.”
He said a silver lining to the closed lane is it slows eastbound traffic on the mountain.
“Coming down that hill with too much speed causes some safety problems at that light (at West Morgan Road). At least the traffic is going slower through there now,” he said.
Alabama 24 is a major corridor for Lawrence County commuters traveling between their homes and Morgan and Madison counties.
Morgan County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Clark said some motorists might use Whitlow and Lamon roads to avoid the construction area once work begins.
In the past year, his district shop has widened both of the roads to make them safer. He warned that West Morgan Road southeast of Alabama 24 remains partially closed and traffic is detoured onto Lamon.
West Morgan Road between Alabama 24 and Old Moulton Road has a narrow bridge that has been deemed unsafe, Clark said, and the start of work on improvements is taking longer than expected.
“Funding through the (Metropolitan Planning Organization) has been put off a little while longer,” Clark said. “We plan to straighten West Morgan Road and replace the bridge along there to make it safer.”
He said it might be 12 to 18 months before work begins.
