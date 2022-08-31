ALDOT: Bids being reviewed on Alabama 24 road slide project

The Alabama Department of Transportation said a dangerous dip in a closed section of Alabama 24 could be repaired in two months once a contractor has been selected.

TRINITY — Repairs on a dangerous dip in the closed outside eastbound lane of Alabama 24 on Trinity Mountain, which has been an “inconvenience” to motorists, could be completed in the next two months and the lane reopened.

The lane has been closed for several months because of a “slide in the slope,” said Seth Burkett, Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.