Two individuals accused of robbing a local business were apprehended on Friday by Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies. The arrests occurred after several citizens responded to a tip request by the sheriff’s office. 

On Wednesday, April 12, a pair of men entered a local business under the cover of night. They left with power tools and other equipment. The two men were caught on camera. Their faces were visible in the video. 

