Two individuals accused of robbing a local business were apprehended on Friday by Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies. The arrests occurred after several citizens responded to a tip request by the sheriff’s office.
On Wednesday, April 12, a pair of men entered a local business under the cover of night. They left with power tools and other equipment. The two men were caught on camera. Their faces were visible in the video.
After obtaining the footage, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office posted images of the alleged perpetrators on Facebook. They requested help identifying the individuals.
According to Deputy Chief Brian Covington, within 15 minutes the office received multiple calls with tips regarding the individuals. They were identified as Hunter Lee Pierce and Andrew Michael Vines, both residents of Town Creek.
Within an hour, a deputy spotted Pierce and Vines, both 21, in an open field next to the residence of one of the men. The pair were taken into custody without incident.
Pierce was charged with third degree burglary, first degree theft of property, second degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vines faced the same charges.
They were transported to the Lawrence County Jail and booked early Friday morning.
