Ivey to appoint Hargrove replacement

Gov. Kay Ivey will have the final say on replacing Joey Hargrove on the Lawrence County Commission, and the head of the Lawrence County Republican Party said she could keep the District 5 seat vacant until the 2022 elections.
Hargrove, 53, died March 22 when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car on Alabama 24 in the Caddo community.
Daniel Stover, GOP committee chairman, said the county’s 20-plus member GOP executive committee will meet next week and develop a plan to accept resumes from interested candidates.
“We’ll outline the process and make a post on Facebook to accept resumes,” Stover said. “We’ll send all of the resumes to the governor. We’ll probably note our top selections, but ultimately it will be her decision.”
He said he did not know if the governor would invite candidates to Montgomery for an interview.
“With the elections coming up next year, the governor may decide to leave the position unfilled for the remainder of the term,” he said. “We’re not going to rush the process. We’ve already had a lot of people call about the seat.”
He said if Ivey appoints someone to the commission vacancy, it could be a month away.
Stover said candidates must live in District 5, which consists of the East Lawrence and Caddo communities.
District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said Hargrove will be a difficult commissioner to follow.
“He was on the commission when we had to make a lot of difficult decisions after International Paper announced it was leaving,” he said. “Joey fully understood the uniqueness of county government, and that simply can’t be replaced.”
Hargrove was in his third term as commissioner.
In 2018, Hargrove easily defeated Democrat Ned T. Jones in the general election.
The annual salary for commission position is $24,000. The term is four years.
Three years ago, Ivey appointed Brad Henderson to be Lawrence County's revenue commissioner after Tommy Praytor retired from the post on June 30, 2018.
